Madeira Frank Walker Memorial Trophy triumph for Peter Routledge

Club chairman Peter Harvey with the finalists in the Frank Walker Memorial Trophy, Peter Routledge and Anita Johnson. Picture: SHARON DARTON Archant

The Madeira Bowls Club indoor section, The Frank Walker Memorial Trophy, was contested by Anita Johnson and Peter Routledge.

It proved to be quite a tactical contest with the two players using a mix of long and short jacks as they sought to land the all important shots.

Peter edged ahead at the ninth end and, although Anita gained a shot on the 10th, Peter again scored on end 11.

Anita realising she could not win the match did not concede, but played a superb last end,

However, the scores at the end of the contest were eight to Anita and 12 5o Peter.

A good number of spectators encouraged both players and everyone celebrated by sharing cake, sausage rolls and coffee making this a very sociable morning for both competitors and spectators alike.

Well done to everyone and a big thank you to Peter Harvey, the club chairman, for presenting the trophies.