Madeira four help Devon ladies to Atherley Trophy success against Somerset

PUBLISHED: 07:28 19 December 2018

The Madeira four; Deirdre Norman, Janine Orchard, Jan Roberts and Christine Macaulay, who all played their part in the Devon ladies Atherley Trophy win over Somerset. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Archant

Four Madeira ladies played for Devon in the inter-county match for the Atherley Trophy against Somerset at Taunton Deane, writes Jean Healey.

Deirdre Norman, Janine Orchard, Jan Roberts and Christine Macaulay contributed to an overall win for Devon, 119 to 100, in an exciting game.

In friendly matches this week, a mixed triples against Sidmouth resulted in an overall win.

David Macaulay’s team had a tight game, winning with a decisive five on the penultimate end. Keith Prew, M Humphrey and Mike Ball were well behind, but managed to rise to a draw on the last four ends, and Bob Finch, Freda Relph and Roger Brown clinched the win at 24-9, giving an overall score of 56-30.

The next day, against Heavitree, the best Madeira rink was only a draw.

David Mears, Jean Healey, Mike Holmes and Jill Perrin were well down until they obtained a six just three ends from the finish and this helped them to ultimately draw the rink 17-all. In this fixture the other rinks lost by seven to leave the final score 59-46 in favour of Heavitree.

However, good fortune and good bowling returned in the next match against Topsham with large scores on all three rinks.

Val Allam, Geoff Furminger, Freda Relph and Mike Ball had the highest score, but as the game is played in the spirit of bowls friendliness, the final score may be deemed irrelevant after an enjoyable afternoon.

A visit from Chardstock, who hail from the Devon/Somerset/Dorset border, on a rainy, windy day resulted in Madeira winning 53-42 with two rinks wins and one rink draw.

Bob Finch’s team of Margeret Mahon, Keith Prew and Jean Healey won 22-12, scoring two sixes on the way through.

Off the indoor rink, the club’s coffee morning on Saturday welcomed many friends, old and new; thanks go to the team of organisers and to Vic Doidge for leading a few carols, including the 12 (Australian) Days of Christmas, a novel rendition!

