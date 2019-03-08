Madeira Finals Weekend proves to be a huge hit

Madeira ladies. Picture MBC Archant

The 2019 Madeira Bowls Club outdoor season's Finals Weekend served up a real treat of excellent bowls, writes Jenny Smith.

Ian Thomson, David Bagnall and Clive Brinkworth, winners of the Men's Triples. Picture MBC Ian Thomson, David Bagnall and Clive Brinkworth, winners of the Men's Triples. Picture MBC

Competitions' secretaries, Chris Reed and Lin Halpin, had clearly worked hard to ensure the smooth-running of the event and overcame the difficulties which arose from many of the men taking part in the semi-final of the County Trophy on the Sunday of the weekend, which meant that most of the men's finals needed to be played on the Saturday.

A lot of club members gave their time to umpire and mark games, prepare the greens which were in tip-top condition and provide light refreshments throughout the weekend, on top of which the weather was extremely kind and some excellent bowling was enjoyed by the considerable number of spectators.

The men's and ladies' championships finals, played concurrently on the Saturday, are always the highlight.

This year's matches were both excellent and enjoyable games to watch and resulted in similar outcomes in terms of shot differences but, in the event, Deirdre Norman was delighted to win the ladies' championship for the first time against runner-up Angie Fish. Club secretary, David Macaulay, and club chairman, Peter Harvey played each other for the men's tip honour which ended with secretary David coming out on top.

Andy Lock, winner of the Ashby Crane Open Singles, with runner-up Graham Clarkson and presenter, Bob Burch. Picture MBC Andy Lock, winner of the Ashby Crane Open Singles, with runner-up Graham Clarkson and presenter, Bob Burch. Picture MBC

Deirdre [Norman] had a busy weekend having reached the finals of three singles competitions.

She went on again to win the handicap, once again getting the better of Angie Fish. In what was an enthralling encounter, Angie made a good start and the contest was level at eight ends, but at 13-22 down, Deirdre pulled back and went on to win by just one shot.

She had a tougher time in the three-wood singles losing out to Carole Hyett by a comfortable margin. Carol herself had reached three singles finals and won two of them. She played the other Deidre (Williams this time) in the two-wood singles.

It was the closest of games with Carol going into the last end one shot up but Deirdre W pulled out all the stops to win by one shot.

Carol Hyett (right), winner of the 3-wood singles, with runner-up Deirdre Norman. Picture MBC Carol Hyett (right), winner of the 3-wood singles, with runner-up Deirdre Norman. Picture MBC

Carol also won the Madeira Cup defeating Susie Roughton who was playing in her first final and will surely have learnt a lot from the more experienced winner and, more importantly, enjoyed the whole experience.

Joan Mansell and Sue Lampey won the ladies' pairs and were always ahead in the game against Barbara Walker and Irena Gertoffer-Ham, but Irena has done well in her first season outdoors to play in two finals.

For the men, Andy Lock did well in two finals. He won the Ashby Crane Open Singles against Graham Clarkson by 21 shots to 15 - a close encounter with Andy keeping just ahead throughout the game.

Playing with Tim Flather, Andy also won the Men's Pairs against Geoff Furminger and David Bromage.

Tim Flather and Andy Lock (Centre) winners of the Men's Pairs, with Geoff Furminger and David Bromage, runners-up. Picture MBC Tim Flather and Andy Lock (Centre) winners of the Men's Pairs, with Geoff Furminger and David Bromage, runners-up. Picture MBC

Tim, playing in his first year at Madeira, also did well to win the Axon Cup by a comfortable margin against runner-up Nick Cole.

Graham Clarkson was another to reach two finals, the second for the Hunter Cup which he won comfortably against Alan Halpin.

Ian Thomson was yet another who reached two finals - the two-wood singles against Richard Prince which is still to be played, and as skip to Clive Brinkworth and David Bagnall in the men's triples, which they won convincingly.

Deidre Norman, ladies singles champion of Madeira and the runner-up, Angie Fish (right). Picture MBC Deidre Norman, ladies singles champion of Madeira and the runner-up, Angie Fish (right). Picture MBC

