Madeira finals success for Ian Thomson and Ron Cook

Madeira mixed triples winners (left to right) Ron Cook, Vic Doidge and Myra Furminger. Picture: JUDE LATTA Archant

The second and final day of the 2020 Madeira Bowls Club outdoor competition finals was played in glorious sunshine, writes Jude Latta.

Sylvia Cook acting as a 'human scoreboard' during the Madeira competition finals. Picture: JUDE LATTA

To comply with Covid-secure regulations, scoreboards were not allowed, but the club improvised with human scorers, who all did an excellent job.

The morning began with the semi-finals of the men’s triples as Ian Thomson, Geoff Furminger and Tony Howle were up against Chris Price, Danny Doran and Graham Cottey.

The game was quite evenly matched with Ian’s team just two shots ahead when they picked up a five on the sixth end.

Chris’s team retaliated by winning the next three ends, but Ian then took back control of the mat and won 17-6.

Madeira ladies' pairs winners Sylvia Cook and Jude Latta. Picture: CHRIS REED

The other semi-final saw Ron Cook, Clive Brinkworth and Phil Thompson face Andy Lock, Jeff Clark and Chris Reed and at after five ends Andy was one shot ahead, but Ron’s team picked up nine shots in the next four ends.

While Andy’s team won the remaining three ends, they only managed three shots and Ron, Clive and Phil went on to win 12-7.

Ron and Clive were also involved in the first final of the competition – the mixed triple’s – albeit on opposing sides this time.

Ron Cook was playing with Vic Doidge and Myra Furminger and faced Jacky Howle, Clive and Joan Brinkworth.

A tense last end before the tie-break with Ian Thomson and Ron Cook. Picture JUDE LATTA

Ron, Vic and Myra got off to the best of starts winning the first three ends to lead 8-0.

Jacky’s team fought back with some lovely shots and with a particularly good eighth end when they took four shots but it was not to be their day and Ron, Vic and Myra went on to win with a convincing final score of 24-8.

The last matches of day two were the finals of the ladies’ and men’s pairs.

It was no surprise to find Ron Cook and Ian Thompson in the men’s pairs final, where Ron was playing with Andy Lock while Ian had Phil Thompson as his lead.

Each end was intensely fought, but it was Ron and Andy’s day and they were relentless picking up threes, fours and one five to Ian and Phil’s singles and twos.

The final result of 22-8 to Ron and Andy belies how close the match had been.

In the final of the ladies’ pairs, Joan Brinkworth and Ann Maloney played Jude Latta and Sylvia Cook.

In this entertaining match Joan and Ann actually won more ends but while they won with singles and twos, Jude and Sylvia won several of their ends picking up threes and this was to be the deciding factor as they won 11-7.

It was not possible to fit the men’s triples final into the two-day schedule and this was played on Wednesday.

It was a much-anticipated match: Ron Cook against Ian Thompson – again! – and Ron had played two more matches than Ian, but both had won every match they had played in in this competition. Who would reign supreme?

Ron was playing with Clive Brinkworth and Phil Thompson; Ian with Geoff Furminger and Tony Howle and Ian’s team got off to the best of starts to go 6-0 up before Ron’s got onto the scoreboard with two shots.

Ably assisted by Clive and Phil, Ron picked up another two on the next end, but Ian, Tony and Geoff responded with three shots followed by a single to be 10-4 ahead with the clock ticking.

Was it too late for Ron? A thundering five on the next end provided that answer and a further two on the penultimate end put Ron’s team ahead 11-10, with a mere 90 seconds on the clock, the jack was cast for the last end.

As lead, Phil put in two very good woods and they stayed there so when Ron put up his last wood he was still holding shot. But with the last wood of the end Ian took it. Just the one shot, but enough for a tiebreak end. As Ian’s number two, Geoff put in three excellent woods to surround the jack and although Clive got one into the head, when it came to the skips to play Ian was holding two. Despite three good shots Ron could not get in and Ian’s team won 13-11. A brilliant final!