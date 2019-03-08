Madeira edged out by 'colourful' tourists

The Madeira Coronation Cup winner Budleigh receive their trophy. Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

Two days of bowling at Madeira last week were wiped out by the storms and all agree that, while the rain was needed, enough is enough, writes Jenny Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amongst the action that was played last week was a visit from Canterbury, on their annual visit to Devon and Cornwall.

They were based in Torbay for their tour and certainly won the title of 'most colourful' visitors to Madeira, positively resplendent in their eye-catching maroon, gold and green strip.

It was so good to see the home greens full as a 12 rink match was played.

What was a period of most friendly and competitive bowling resulted in a seven-triple win for Madeira, but the match honours went to the Kent side with their margin of victory being eight shots.

Most games were very closely fought, with only two or three shots difference, but the highest winning score for Madeira was achieved by Rob Walker, playing with Diana Cantor and Carole Worth, who won by 22 shots to 14.