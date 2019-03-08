Madeira edge out Phear Park in close encounter

Peter Routledge (left), winner of the Frank Walker Memorial Trophy for summer indoor bowlers with Madeira chairman Peter Harvey and runner-up Anita Johnson (right).

Touring outfit Begbrook Green were the Tuesday opposition over nine rinks, writes Jenny Smith.

The players that took part in the 2019 Edwin Putt trophy competition for first and second year bowlers at Madeira.

Madeira enjoyed success on seven of them with one other drawn and that led to an overall 210-137 success.

What's more, club vice-captain Brian Poulter, playing with Chris Fox, Joan Brinkworth and Mike Gorman, bagged his first 'hot shot'. The best shot difference of the day was achieved by skip Clive Brinkworth, playing with Margaret Mahon, Ann Doidge and Dave Clarbull. Madeira men took four triples to Budleigh Salterton where the rink scores were shared, with the hosts winning overall 77-68. Madeira's best effort was by David Macaulay and his team of Denis Huntley and Steve Stott. They were six shots down with four ends to play, but went on to win by nine shots. Near neighbours Phear Park visited to contest three mixed triples and this turned out to be the closest game of the week with honours going to Madeira 68-65 thanks to Angie Fish and her team of Andy Lock and Graham Ellis, who achieved the best shot difference of the day of plus nine.