Madeira duo Jean Rainton and Penny Preece book semi-final berth in the County Pairs

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

As Christmas approaches the bowls friendly action, in terms of club versus club, reduces, but it remains a busy time for individual competitions, both within the club and externally, writes Jean Healey.

Jean Rainton and Penny Preece were in action in the quarter-finals of the County Pairs and they very well, securing a 22-11 success against a strong duo Exeter-based Isca.

Jean and Penny then teamed up with Janet Grundy to win a quarter-final match in the National Triples competition and once again the opposition hailed from Isca. In both cases, the semi-finals are set to be played in the New Year.

Jean was also involved in a mixed friendly match against Sidmouth. In this fixture, the rink of Chris Reed, Joan Mansell, and Ray Parker led all the way, but the opposition pulled up in the last few ends to claim a 19-15 success. The other rinks all won with Dave Moody, Caroline Parker, Glynis Byrn and Gordon Medlock, returning the best score, 27-13. Bob Finch, Roy Lemin, Di Cantor and Jude Latta were involved in a close game, one they won by two shots at 18-16 as Madeira secured an overall 64-44 win.

Madeira men were in action in an Over-60s League meeting with Axminster that saw them win on three rinks and suffer a narrow reversal on the on the other. It all helped towards an overall 100-59 success. Top rink honours went to Andy Lock, Jim Bradford, Ken Roberts and skip, Cliff Skinner.

There was also an outing for the men in the County Trophy with a meeting against Sidmouth that saw Madeira success on all four rinks - two at home and two away. The final score was 102-45. The best rink for Madeira was the one of Graham Clarkson, Ryan Seers, Noel Pond and skip Mark Perrott, who enjoyed a 40-7 win.

Last Saturday, Devon were emphatic winners over Cornwall in the Liberty Trophy. Madeira's Mark Perrott was part of the Devon team who took the match honours by a margin of over 50 shots!