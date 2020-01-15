Madeira duo Jean Rainton and Penny Preece book County Pairs final berth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

In the semi-final of the County Pairs, Jean Rainton and Penny Preece had a good win at Honiton against strong Honiton players, Carol Armytage and Gail Hawkes, writes Jean Healey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They now continue into the finals against another Honiton pair with that match to be played on a neutral green and on a date to be announced.

Friendly matches have started again in the new year and three men's triples also went to Honiton.

Dave Moody's team of Alan Porter and Chris Reed managed a comeback on the last few ends to take the only winning rink at 13-12.

Both the other triples had fairly close matches.

However, and indeed, alas, they lost by four and seven and so the overall match honours went to the home side who won 45-35.

Madeira men then took two rinks to Budleigh where Bob Finch, Mike Holmes, Keith Weeks, Geoff Furminger were eight-all at 12 ends, but managed to pull away with a three, a four and a five, counting to a final score of 23-14.

The other team of Leighton Burston, Dennis Huntley, Brian Porter, and Chris Reed were well behind up to the 17th end when a four put them in the lead to finally win 22-19 and it all helped towards a final score of 45-33 in favour of the Madeira men.

Finally, three mixed triples went to Isca, where close games did not reflect in the final score of 34-61 to Isca.

The skill of the skips putting in their final shots to take away the holding of the leads was the story on two rinks.

Chris Reed, Myra Furminger, Jean Healey had the only win at 16-15, their lead almost wrecked in the last three ends as Chris and the Isca skip battled it out with changing advantages.

Some you win, some you lose, just have to keep trying and enjoy the game!