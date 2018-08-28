Madeira duo Jan Roberts and Catherine King march on in national Over-60s pairs

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira duo Jan Roberts and Catherine King marched on in the National Over-60s pairs competition after a superb 23-7 home success over a pairing from Mid Devon, writes Jean Healey.

The past week also saw a friendly encounter with Chudleigh. Dave Mansell and his rink, which also included Bob and Margaret Humphrey and Myra Furminger, won 22-11, but this was cancelled out by a loss of 26-14 on rink one!

However, an 18-12 success on rink two for De Williams, John Sweetman, Graham Ellis and skip Bob Finch, changed the balance of the overall contest as Madeira prevailed to secure a 54-50 win.

Two matches were cancelled during the week, but the ladies did play at Budleigh where they unfortunately won on just the one rink. The lone success was a 22-7 win for Jean Rainton, Di Cantor, Myra Furminger and Joan Mansell.

In a men’s match against Exonia, Bob Finch’s team of Brian Poulter, Mike Holmes, Chris Price, won by a high score.

Ian Sowden’s team managed to draw 21-21 by securing a two on the last end.

As one rink won, one rink lost and one rink was drawn, it all made for a good afternoon of bowling all-round and Madeira emerged as 67-51 winners.

An internal match took place that saw the men’s vice captain, Chris Price, taking on the ladies’ vice captain Penny Preece, which was played ‘Potters’ World Championship style in two sets on 10 ends with a decider on the final end.

It was an interesting experiment, but only one rink was to the ladies’ benefit as Sandie Cox with Angela Denner, newcomer Irena, and vice captain Penny managed to lose one set, win another, but they did ultimately win the decider by a single shot.

Finally, in a ladies’ triples match against Sidmouth, skip Angela Denner, with Hilary Bird and Joan Mansell, had a good 22-9 win, only conceding six ends.

Lin Halpin, Janet Allen and Susie Roughton held a strong Sidmouth triple to be level at 10 ends, but Sidmouth took the last five ends to win.

Overall, however, Madeira just won the match by a couple of shots with the overall score being 43-41.

Four Madeira members spent Sunday at Honiton taking part in an EBUA Marking Awareness Course. They had a good day studying the rules of the sport of bowls with a team from the English Bowls Umpires Association.

It proved to be a well-run, efficient, informative course well recommended for any bowlers of any standard.