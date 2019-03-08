Chris Price, Lin Hambly, Margaret Mahon and Mike Cosway.

The winners of the Madeira Diamond Jubilee Drive; Mike Cosway, Chris Price (skip), Margaret Mahon and Lyn Hambly.

The highlight of the past week has to have been the Diamond Jubilee Drive, writes Jenny Smith.

After weeks of inhospitable weather conditions the evening of the Summer Solstice couldn't have been better for a friendly, sociable competition.

Played as a drive, new bowlers who have been attending coaching are warmly invited to join in and everyone was pleased to welcome eight new bowlers into their teams.

The weather stayed fine throughout and all involved had a thoroughly enjoyable evening finishing off with a Ploughman's Supper organised by Carole Worth, Ann Bellamy and Jenny Smith.

The worthy winners were Chris Price, Lin Hambly, Margaret Mahon and Mike Cosway.

Vice-captain Brian Poulter jokingly threatened to bar certain members from playing in the next drive since both Margaret Mahon and Chris Price had been members of the winning team in the previous drive.

Two friendly games survived the weather last week. Yeovil BC, who had been on a mini bowling break over the weekend in Paignton, stopped off at Madeira for a nine rink mixed triples game and supper.

It was a most enjoyable game of competitive bowling which Yeovil won on six rinks and drew on another, but overall the score was remarkably close with 173 to Yeovil and 160 for the home team.

This was considerably helped by the star performance for Madeira being Charles Darke and his team of Alan Halpin, Hilary Bird and John Bellamy who won their game by plus 24 shots. Kathy Munro and her team finished off Yeovil's successful day with a supper of home-made chicken pie which was much enjoyed by the visitors.

On Thursday, the Nomads brought five mixed triples teams to Madeira.

The Nomads are a non-affiliated club who do wonderful charity work throughout the year. It was disappointing that the match was curtailed by the bad weather but, perhaps it was a good time to stop as although Madeira won three of the five games, the overall score was a draw.

The best shot difference of the day was achieved by Lin Halpin and her team of John Sweetman and Keith Weeks.

The men's representative teams have been in action. On Tuesday Madeira played Feniton at home in the County Trophy winning overall and on three rinks out of four.

On Thursday night, the men played at home against Seaton in the County Top Club. Jim Wherlock won the two-wood singles. Andy Lock, Ken Roberts, Bob Walker and Ian Thomson won the rink dramatically by two shots despite being seven shots down with just three ends to play!

The Martyn Eveleigh and Craig Ralph pairs match was also a very close encounter with an extra end having to be played to see which club qualified for the section final.

However, the Martyn and Craig were up to the task and won the extra end, giving Madeira an overall 3-2 victory over Seaton, sending them through to the section final next month against Chardstock.

Madeira Ladies are pleased with their progress this year in the Over-50s Triples League, as they have struggled in previous years.

Of the last three games, Madeira won on both rinks against Belmont, drew against Exonia and won on both rinks against Shaldon. Onwards and upwards!