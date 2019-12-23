Madeira Christmas Triples competition triumph for Mike Holmes, Penny Preece, and Trevor Lavis

Madeira bowlers who took part in the Christmas Triples competition. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

Nonetheless, it is a competition and is taken very seriously by most participants.

The winners of the Madeira Bowls Club's Christmas Triples competition. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB The winners of the Madeira Bowls Club's Christmas Triples competition. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Fifty-four members signed up for the hectic two-day competition, drawn randomly, playing four sessions of six ends each, sustained with chocolates and mince pies on the end of the rinks.

On the first day, two of the teams won all four of their games, and Mike Holmes, Penny Preece, and Trevor Lavis looked to be the favourites with a shot difference of plus 39, compared with plus 18 achieved by Bob Walker, Vic Doidge, and Fay Hughes.

On the second day, four of the teams each won three of their games, but Martin Clook, Sue Burr and Janet Grundy with plus 13 and Gordon Medlock, Ann Doidge, and Peter Harvey with plus 12 went through to the second semi-final.

The semi finals consisted of the two winning teams from day one playing each other, and the same for the winning teams from day two, and both semi finals proved to be very close, with Mike, Penny and Trevor winning by just a single shot, whilst Gordon, Ann, and Peter came from behind to win by a more comfortable three shots.

The runners-up of the Madeira Bowls Club's Christmas Triples competition. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB The runners-up of the Madeira Bowls Club's Christmas Triples competition. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

In the finals late on the second day Mike Holmes' team got off to the best possible start by winning the first three ends to go eight shots ahead. Gordon Medlock's team cameback, but that eight shot lead proved decisive and, despite some brilliant play by Gordon's team, Mike Holmes, Penny Preece, and Trevor Lavis were worthy winners.

It was a most enjoyable two days and many thanks go to Gordon Medlock, for organising the competition, with some background assistance from Debbie Cole supplying the goodies.

Madeira ladies were happy to see mid season results for the Foxlands Trophy and Lane Trophy, which showed Madeira at the top of both leagues, especially the high scores for Foxlands - onward to success in 2020.

Now can I wish a very merry Christmas to all Madeira members, present and past, and friends of bowling, also looking forward to a happy, hopefully healthy, 2020, trying once more to achieve success in the sport of bowls.

Two of the many players who took part in the Madeira Bowls Club's Christmas Triples competition. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Two of the many players who took part in the Madeira Bowls Club's Christmas Triples competition. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

New members are always welcome and coaching will re-commence in mid January.