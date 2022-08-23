Madeira Bowls Club enjoy memorable friendly with Estover Park rivals

It has been a relatively quiet week at Madeira Bowls Club with most internal competition rounds having been completed in the run-up to the Club Finals next weekend.

However, there was a memorable friendly fixture as Estover Park BC visited Madeira last weekend for a full-on day out in a very sunny Exmouth and must be the most determined visiting team of the season.

Strike action scuppered their plans to come by train so, at the last minute, they hired a coach and on one of the hottest days of the year, the heat was a challenge for everyone.

Estover bowled well throughout a six mixed triples match, winning four of the games and overall by 119 shots to 104 but there were impressive scores on both sides.

For the home side, Chris Reed skipped his team of Terry Dowrick and Gordon Medlock to the best shot difference of the day of plus 21.

Last Thursday saw four mixed Triples teams from Madeira visit their close neighbours and good friends at Phear Park.

The hosts took full advantage of their home green and won comfortably by 77-46, but special mention goes to Sue and Lawrie Humphries who played well in their first friendly game and to new member Gary Kinchin, who was a member of Madeira’s only winning rink together with Andy Lock and skip Angela Denner.

On Sunday Madeira was pleased to host the semi-finals and finals of the County Trophy and, although not involved in playing, plenty of members played their part to ensure the day was a success.

Shaldon beat United Services of Barnstaple in the semi-final and Culm Vale BC was successful against Paignton. In the afternoon Shaldon put in a very strong performance against Culm Vale to win the 2022 County Trophy.

Sue Harriott and sisters Christine Macaulay and Nicky Fiddemore were disappointed to lose the Section final of the Bowls Devon Benevolent Triples last Thursday against Ann Dredge and her team from Honiton but they did well to reach that stage of the competition.

On Saturday they had another challenging game in the Bowls Devon Senior Ladies Major Pairs final at Paignton and lost to Sophie and Harriet from Torquay Kings, with Sophie fresh from a successful Commonwealth Games.

Again they did well to reach that stage and all good wishes from their fellow members go with Sue and Nicky to the National Finals at Leamington for their bid in the Pairs.