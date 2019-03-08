Advanced search

Madeira Bowls Club hosting an Open Day this Saturday

PUBLISHED: 15:15 18 September 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

This coming Saturday (September 21) sees Madeira Bowls Club host another of their popular Open Day events, writes Jenny Smith.

Things get under way from 10am and run through until 3pm. This Open Day is annually held ahead of a new indoor bowling season which begins on September 29.

As a sport for all, bowls really does embrace all ages and standards and the club hope as many folk as possible will get along to the club and join in the fun at Open Day. Indeed, for anyone newly retired or new to Exmouth, the sport of bowls ticks a lot of boxes in terms of providing a new challenge, and physical activity throughout the year with the added benefits of meeting and making new friends in an atmosphere of friendly competition.

Madeira has three indoor rinks and two outside greens (12 rinks) in lovely surroundings.

Why not come along to the club and see for yourself just what we have to offer, on Saturday? You will be made most welcome.

