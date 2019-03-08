Advanced search

Madeira Bowls Club hosting an Open Day this Saturday

PUBLISHED: 12:04 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 25 April 2019

Jim Wherlock (bowling) against Dave Franklin (standing) in the Madeira men's club championship.

Archant

Madeira Bowls Club are holding an Open Day this coming Saturday (April 27), write Stephen Birley.

The event gets underway at 10am and will run through until 3pm.

During the day visitors to the club will be offered the chance to try their arm at the wonderful sport of bowls.

All folk need to take along with them is a pair of flat soled shoes or similar footwear – this is a requirement across the board on bowling greens.

There will be club members on hand to guide new folk through the bowl process and cups of tea and coffee will also be readily available.

Top learn more about all things Madeira Bowls Club why not give the membership secretary, David Tucker, a call on 01395 266310.

The club, which certainly is a very friendly one, look forward to welcoming as many folk as possible on Saturday.

