Madeira bowlers toppled at Torbay

PUBLISHED: 09:22 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 06 November 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife

The past week was another busy one for Madeira bowlers, writes Jean Healey.

Madeira went to Torbay with four mixed triples but, unfortunately, enjoyed success on just the one with Dave Moody's rink, which included Sylvia Cook and Fay Hughes, winning a tight match 11-8.

In the same fixture, the rink of Bob Finch, Eileen Burston, Myra Furminger were 15 all on the 17th end before ending their contest beaten by the smallest of margins, a single shot.

A friendly match at Exmouth brought Bovey Tracey success on one rink, and, although David Bagnall, John Hopkins, Joan Mansell, Penny Preece won 23-16 it was not enough to win overall, and the match was lost with Bovey claiming a 60-50 win.

A friendly was also played against North Tawton, who Madeira play outdoors during the summer season.

Dave Moody, Pat Harris and Chris Reed were so on top form they had a very strong win.

Former Madeira member Tim Bevan was welcomed back and he did well on his return as he was part of the visiting winning rink. It was a friendly, fun afternoon when maybe overall scores do not matter.

