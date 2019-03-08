Madeira bowlers have indoor match hit by the rain!

Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

Madeira ladies were in action last week in the Lane Trophy with a match against Exeter-based Isca, writes Don Huish.

Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

The rink of Jean Rainton, Sylvia Cook and Fay Hughes led all the way, but Isca gradually came up in the second half of the match and, with a four on the penultimate end, edged ahead.

However, in a thrilling finish, Jean and team managed to also take a four on the last end to seal an 18-15 overall win.

As the other three triples lost, one beaten at home and both losing away, that lone home victory meant that Madeira banked just the two points from the fixture.

However, at one point during the match away at Isca, water started dripping from the ceiling and one of the teams had to move rinks, and the question had to be asked: "Is this the first time that rain has suspended play during an indoor match?".

Unfortunately, the change of rink didn't change Madeira's fortune and the match was lost.

There was better fortune for the ladies playing in the Foxlands League meeting with Plymouth.

In the home element of the fixture, both rinks won comfortably with Janine Orchard, Dee Williams, Jenny Charles and Nicky Fiddimore winning 28-22, and Sue Harriott, Chris Macaulay. Lin Halpin and Jenny Smith also winning by six shots with the score in their match being 21-15.

In the away action at Plymouth, Catherine King, Jan Roberts, Ann Doidge and Penny Preece, managed to win the final end by one, this after they were level-pegging at 16-all by end 20.

Joy Penberthy, Janet Grundy, Carol Hyett and Sandie Cox also managed a one on the final end to draw their encounter 17-all and so, with three wins and a draw, the ladies banked nine points for their efforts.

The outdoor Bowls Devon Annual Luncheon and Presentation of trophies was held at the Langstone Cliff Hotel, Dawlish Warren.

Madeira were represented at the event by Martyn Eveleigh, who was present to collect the trophy for winning the Senior Fours on behalf of the team that also included Cliff Skinner, Terry Reardon and Bill Davis.

There were trophies for each for the runners-up in the Ladies' Triples Championship 2019, which were happily collected by Jacky Howell, Janine Orchard, and Jan Roberts.