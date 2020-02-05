Madeira bowlers show terrific team-work as they secure Lane Trophy win over Torbay

Due to three teams having to withdraw from the Lane Trophy, it meant that Madeira played their final game in this season's competition when they then took on Torbay, writes Jean Healey.

As is always the case in this competition, the match was played with two triples meeting in Exmouth and two in South Devon.

The two Madeira teams that journeyed to Torbay both won with Angela Denner, Carolyn Parker, and Diana Cantor staying ahead the whole game, eventually winning 17-11 while Jean Rainton, Lyn Hambly, and Jude Latta had a close match with advantage changing almost each end, and, at end 13 the score was, fittingly, 13-all! The two teams continued to go wood for wood until, with a two on the final end, the Madeira trio landed a 17-16 success!

Back at Madeira, Val Allam, Jean Healey, and Hilary Bird were just as close, calling umpire Martyn Eveleigh no fewer then three times for some really close measures, two of which were just too close to call, resulting in tied ends with no score!

Ahead on the last end, but down two away bowls in the head, attempts were made to break the head and skip Val's final bowl did just that, but the jack sadly still went the wrong way to give Torbay a two and it meant overall rink defeat for Madeira by the smallest of margins - one shot!

On the last home rink, Lin Halpin, Myra Furminger, and Glynis Byrn were 15-all at end 14 and, with the next three ends going to Torbay by two on each, it left Madeira needing a six on the final end to level things up and the home trio did just that to secure a point for their team!

The final score was one of 69-63 to Madeira, who gained seven points and the eventual outcome certainly underlines the importance of team work across all four rinks in this competition.