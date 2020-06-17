Madeira bowlers making gradual return to the green

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira bowlers have begun to return to the green.

The club opened the greens earlier this week, for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown restrictions came into force.

Ever mindful of the need to keep members safe, whole also tying to get things ‘back to normal’ the club advise that will review the opening next Thursday (June 25) when they will have had 10 full days of bowling to consider.

Members are being asked to be patient with the new guidelines which are being set in accordance with current government guidelines and advice from Bowls England.

Members are reminded that all play must be pre-booked via the booking system which is being looked after by Jacky Howle.

For more information on the re-opening of the Madeira green, visit their well informed website at www.madeirabowlingclub.co.uk