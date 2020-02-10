Madeira bowlers in fine form across a number of friendly matches

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There was plenty of friendly action for Madeira bowlers last wee, writes Jean Healey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dawlish arrived with three rinks of four and Madeira won well on two rinks with the third only losing by four shots in the last three ends.

Val Allam, with Pat Harris, Sue Long, Joan Mansell had a runaway game from the start ending up as 29-14 winners while Angela Denner, Carolyn Parker, Sue Burr and Sandie Worcester also had a good win at 27-16 which all helped towards the overall 66-45 final score in favour of Madeira.

Ottery St Mary then brought three men's triples to Exmouth and won on one rink, but this was cancelled out for them by two good wins for Madeira on the other two rinks. Danny Doran, Dennis Huntley and Brian Poulter were relentless winning 30-5, and Leighton Burston, Alan Porter, David Hitt also won 26-10, giving an overall score of 72-35. On the same day, three ladies' triples went to Honiton, only to lose on all three rinks by a similar score.

When South Hams came to play Madeira with mixed rinks, Leighton Burston, Alan Porter, Ann Maloney and Penny Preece were just ahead at end 10, and then piled on 12 shots on the last five on their way to a 27-8 final score. Janet Grundy, Mike Norman, Jan Worsfold, and Graham Ellis, also had a steady game to win 25-11, adding to the overall score of 68-39, even though there was one home losing rink.

Three mixed triples were sent to play at Taunton Deane, in Somerset where there are six rinks to use, on, unusually, a blue carpet!

Ray Parker, Sylvia Cook, Lin Halpin had a close game and were 15-17 heading into the last end where they took a three to claim the rink honours, 18-17.

Dave Moody, Eileen Burston, Jean Healey were 8-all, halfway through and matched their opponents end for end until reaching 13-13 on the final end when Taunton took a two for a final result and win. So, one win and two losses sent Madeira back down the motorway to Exmouth ready for the next re-match next year.