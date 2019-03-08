Madeira bowlers have busy time with run of friendly matches

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira had a busy past week playing a number of friendly fixtures, writes Jenny Smith.

Six mixed rinks went to Topsham for a most enjoyable afternoon, although, despite some tight games, they only won on one rink and lost overall 127-101.

Chris Reed, playing with Angela Bolt, Gloria Taylor and Andy Lock were Madeira's only winning team.

Madeira was pleased to welcome 12 mixed rinks from touring team Humberside County Bowling Association led by their president Paul Cranidge as part of the Association's 2019 tour based on Torquay.

Again the home team struggled to make an impact, Humberside winning by an impressive plus 61 shots.

Just two of Madeira's rinks achieved wins with Graham Clarkson playing with Janet Grundy, Ann Doidge and Cliff Skinner doing well with a plus 16 shot win.

There was better luck against Plymouth Sir Francis Drake who concluded their tour by bringing 10 mixed rinks to Madeira.

The home team won on six rinks and drew another for an overall win of plus 33.

The members of Plymouth SFD were not down-hearted and enjoyed their final meal of the tour together at Madeira before heading home.

Two Madeira teams did well to achieve plus 14 - Dave Clarbull skipping Margaret Mahon, Carolyn Parker and Dave Clarbull and Angela Fish with Alan Halpin, Captain Danny Doran and Geoff Furminger.

On Friday, four mixed rinks travelled to Bovey Tracey led by captain of the day Ray Parker.

Ray and his wife Carolyn have recently moved to Exmouth and joined Madeira, but are still members of Bovey Tracey, and they and the Madeira team received a very warm welcome.

It was another win overall for Madeira of three rinks and plus 25 shots with Jenny Smith and her team of Denis Huntley, Sue Lampey and Carole Worth being pleased with their plus 23 shot win.

Carolyn Parker also had a busy and successful Sunday.

Playing with her team member from Bovey Tracey, they comfortably won their Bowls Devon Ladies' Unbadged Pairs semi-final against Plymouth SFD.

That saw them into the final, which they won, beating a Paignton duo 24 shots to 20.

Many congratulations!