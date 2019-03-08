Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Madeira bowlers have busy time with run of friendly matches

PUBLISHED: 12:27 12 September 2019

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Madeira had a busy past week playing a number of friendly fixtures, writes Jenny Smith.

Six mixed rinks went to Topsham for a most enjoyable afternoon, although, despite some tight games, they only won on one rink and lost overall 127-101.

Chris Reed, playing with Angela Bolt, Gloria Taylor and Andy Lock were Madeira's only winning team.

Madeira was pleased to welcome 12 mixed rinks from touring team Humberside County Bowling Association led by their president Paul Cranidge as part of the Association's 2019 tour based on Torquay.

Again the home team struggled to make an impact, Humberside winning by an impressive plus 61 shots.

Just two of Madeira's rinks achieved wins with Graham Clarkson playing with Janet Grundy, Ann Doidge and Cliff Skinner doing well with a plus 16 shot win.

There was better luck against Plymouth Sir Francis Drake who concluded their tour by bringing 10 mixed rinks to Madeira.

The home team won on six rinks and drew another for an overall win of plus 33.

The members of Plymouth SFD were not down-hearted and enjoyed their final meal of the tour together at Madeira before heading home.

Two Madeira teams did well to achieve plus 14 - Dave Clarbull skipping Margaret Mahon, Carolyn Parker and Dave Clarbull and Angela Fish with Alan Halpin, Captain Danny Doran and Geoff Furminger.

On Friday, four mixed rinks travelled to Bovey Tracey led by captain of the day Ray Parker.

Ray and his wife Carolyn have recently moved to Exmouth and joined Madeira, but are still members of Bovey Tracey, and they and the Madeira team received a very warm welcome.

It was another win overall for Madeira of three rinks and plus 25 shots with Jenny Smith and her team of Denis Huntley, Sue Lampey and Carole Worth being pleased with their plus 23 shot win.

Carolyn Parker also had a busy and successful Sunday.

Playing with her team member from Bovey Tracey, they comfortably won their Bowls Devon Ladies' Unbadged Pairs semi-final against Plymouth SFD.

That saw them into the final, which they won, beating a Paignton duo 24 shots to 20.

Many congratulations!

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Reserves draw excellent crowd for Southern Road midweek game

Goal!

Joe Sharp seals victory in September medal

Golf club and ball

Exmouth Town Under-18s impress in opening day win over Clyst Valley

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Budleigh bowlers set for busy weekend of finals action

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Richard Eltham triumphant in September stableford

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists