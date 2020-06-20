Madeira bowlers enjoying excellent conditions
PUBLISHED: 11:42 20 June 2020
Archant
After the enjoyment of the Chelsea Challenge at Madeira Bowls Club, Madeira bowlers did not waste any time as they waited for the opening of the club for roll-ups, writes Jude Latta.
Members took part in their very own Desert Islands Discs by nominating their favourite piece of music that they have enjoyed during lockdown.
Taking equal honours as most nominated were David Bowie and Andrea Bocelli with Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ a most welcome runner-up.
As for some bowls action, in glorious Monday sunshine earlier this week, and with both greens and garden looking their absolute best, the greens were open for the first time this year.
To begin with, only singles roll-ups are being allowed, but this will be reviewed very soon with the hope that pairs or even triples may be possible as restrictions are gradually relaxed.
In the meantime, players are enjoying perfect conditions.
