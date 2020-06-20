Madeira bowlers enjoying excellent conditions

Madeira bowlers Dave Moody and Danny Doran in action. Picture: JUDE LATTA Archant

After the enjoyment of the Chelsea Challenge at Madeira Bowls Club, Madeira bowlers did not waste any time as they waited for the opening of the club for roll-ups, writes Jude Latta.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Madeira bowler Myra Furminger in action. Picture: JUDE LATTA Madeira bowler Myra Furminger in action. Picture: JUDE LATTA

Members took part in their very own Desert Islands Discs by nominating their favourite piece of music that they have enjoyed during lockdown.

Taking equal honours as most nominated were David Bowie and Andrea Bocelli with Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive’ a most welcome runner-up.

As for some bowls action, in glorious Monday sunshine earlier this week, and with both greens and garden looking their absolute best, the greens were open for the first time this year.

To begin with, only singles roll-ups are being allowed, but this will be reviewed very soon with the hope that pairs or even triples may be possible as restrictions are gradually relaxed.

Madeira bowlers Steve Stott and Richard Taylor in action. Picture: JUDE LATTA Madeira bowlers Steve Stott and Richard Taylor in action. Picture: JUDE LATTA

In the meantime, players are enjoying perfect conditions.

Madeira bowlers Ian Thompson and Phil Thompson enjoying some pefect conditions. Picture: JUDE LATTA Madeira bowlers Ian Thompson and Phil Thompson enjoying some pefect conditions. Picture: JUDE LATTA