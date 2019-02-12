Madeira bowlers enjoy more success in national and county competitions

Madeira bowls.

Three Madeira lady bowlers entered the County two-wood singles last Sunday at Isca, and, after playing through three rounds, De Williams secured a place in the County semi-final to be played at Honiton in March, writes Jean Healey.

Jan Roberts, Catherine King, Janine Orchard beat a Sidmouth triple in the National Over-50s on a neutral green at Honiton in the area semi-final. The Madeira trio won 24-16 and will now contest the area final next month.

The men did well in their Over-60s County Trophy meeting with Axminster.

They won three of the rinks and lost the other to secure a 90-67 success, which gave them a points difference of 19-3.

The men also did well in their Interclub fixture with Plymouth B. This competition has the ‘two home and two away’ format and with three winning rinks and just the one losing, the Madeira men secured an overall 82-68 success.

There was good news from the ladies playing in the Lane Trophy Triples league against Exonia, when, despite players being unavailable or succumbing to colds, three teams won well and only one lost, which led to an overall success of 70-67 which gave the team a much-needed six points.

Considering Exonia had junior international player Nicole Rogers, who is in her second year at Exeter University and also the World Under 25 Champion from December, Ann Doidge and her team did well to draw back strongly during the second half of the game.

The following day was the Foxlands Trophy League against Dawlish when the home teams excelled to win both rinks with Janine Orchard, De Williams, Jenny Charles, Ann Doidge reporting a 32-14 win.

Away at Dawlish, Sue Harriott’s team won by an equally good score 32-16 and De Norman only just missed out by two shots. An overall win of 105-66 gained eight points for Madeira.

In friendly matches, three rinks went to Taunton Deane to play on their blue carpet, but only Geoff Furminger, Margaret and Bob Humphrey and Jude Latta managed to win, 21-15.

There was an overall loss, but as Madeira did win on home ground in December it was declared a draw and a good day out in Somerset.

The following week, only two teams of triples were available to travel again to Taunton, this time at Vivary Park, where one win and one loss led to an overall loss of 20 shots.

The last friendly was at home against Bovey Tracey, a club without indoor rinks who like to meet for friendly matches for social competition, when perhaps high scores are to be expected.

Geoff Furminger once again scored well with Bob Humphrey, Lyn Hambly and Joan Mansell with a high score of 33-9.

Members are invited to meet old friends, bring guests and explain the game at the coffee morning this coming Saturday (February 23) from 10am to 11.30am - toasted teacakes not compulsory!