Madeira bowlers edge close encounter with Ottery St Mary

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira bowlers enjoyed a close encounter when they entertained Ottery St Mary in a mixed friendly, writes Jean Healey.

Ottery does not have an indoor rink, but does have members who play indoor bowls on a regular basis with other clubs and they also come together to play matches for their club and this latest meeting was an enjoyable match that saw Madeira enjoy success on two of the three rinks played.

Leighton Burston, Martin Clook, Angela Bolt and Penny Preece led all the way, including a six scored on one end, as they secured a 23-12 success. Meanwhile, Jean Rainton, Carolyn Parker, Susie Roughton, and Jenny Charles, who were all square on the 18th end, then took a six to land a 20-15 win.

The other Madeira rink did not fare so well and this led to an overall final score of 52 shots to Madeira and 50 to Ottery.

Chagford are another outdoor bowling club, but they, like Ottery, still look to play indoors and they visited Madeira with three triples to contest a mixed friendly encounter and, although they suffered a heavy defeat, they certainly seemed to have enjoyed what was a friendly, happy afternoon of bowling, and it is hoped that they will return to Exmouth again next year.

Madeira bowlers entertained a Devon Masonic team that comprised of players from various clubs countywide, over a three mixed triple meeting.

Chris Reed, Bob Humphrey and Sylvia Cook almost let their opponents catch them up by end 13, but then pulled away again to finally win 21-11.

Gordon Medlock, Sue Burr and Margaret Humphrey were level at 7-all at end nine, but then scored first a five followed by two fours over the second half of their match that led them to ultimately secure a 24-12 win. Ron Cook, Sue Long and Graham Ellis also had a good second half of their match and it all helped towards an overall success of 65-30 to Madeira.

However, in the next friendly game against three ladies triples from Honiton the fortunes were reversed by a strong Honiton team who won on all three rinks.