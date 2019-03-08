Madeira bowlers enjoy emphatic win at home to Ottery St Mary

Ladies at the Madeira Ladies' Captain's Invitation match. Picture JUDE LATTA Archant

Following the opening drive to launch the new indoor campaign, Madeira got off to a flying start with their first week of friendly fixtures indoors, writes Jude Latta.

Players involvd in the Madeira men's Captain’s Invitation match. Picture CHRIS REED Players involvd in the Madeira men's Captain’s Invitation match. Picture CHRIS REED

We began the week welcoming Ottery St Mary for a three mixed rink meeting.

All three Madeira teams won on their rinks with skip Bob Finch, Ladies' Captain Penny Preece, Susie Roughton and Myra Furminger winning by 26 shots for top rink honours. Overall, Madeira won by a 50-shot margin at 84-34, but no doubt Ottery will be keen to turn the tables when we meet next.

Next up, Madeira welcomed the DCIBA VPs for a game that looked early on as if the visitors would be taking the match honours as they won on two of the three rinks.

However, a magnificent score of 29-15 from skip David Mears and his team of men's captain Chris Price, Derek Dommett and Colin Hughes meant that the overall match honours went to Madeira with a 59-49 score line.

Sidmouth brought three men's triples to play a midweek encounter. The result on one rink was extremely close with Madeira just two shots ahead while on the other two rinks, Sidmouth had a big win on one and we had a big win on the other.

With their win of 28-8, skip Mike Gorman with Roger Williams and Andy Lock ensured victory for Madeira 61-53.

Next came the two captains' invitation matches. These are always very enjoyable but closely fought matches against fellow members.

Top rink honours in the ladies' invitation went to skip Joy Penberthy with Carol Hyett, Fay Hughes and Margaret Mahon who won 35-6.

Thanks must go to Sue Burr for her freshly baked sponge cakes at the end of the game: they were delicious.

In the men's invitation, captain Chris Price was a member of the top rink who scored 19-8 with skip David Moody, Ian Munro and Andy Lock.

On Friday we welcomed three ladies' rinks from Dawlish. Our ladies played well but Dawlish won on two of the three rinks winning overall by 64 shots to 44.

Saturday saw our first away match with three mixed rinks at Exonia.

A combination of a 2pm start and the Madeira Dinner that evening meant timings were rather tight, but it was agreed that we would play 18 ends so that we could enjoy a cup of tea with our hosts at the end of the match.

Results on all three rinks were close but Madeira won two of the three to win overall by a mere six shots.

Top rink honours went to skip Jean Rainton with Chris Reed, David Hitt and Elaine Burston with their score of 19-12

In the evening, over 70 members enjoyed a wonderful dinner at the Manor Hotel.

Many thanks, to Penny Preece and Janet Grundy for organising this event.