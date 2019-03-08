Madeira bowlers enjoy a number of social events

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5304. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There have been one or two social events this week and almost more eating than bowling, writes Jenny Smith.

The ladies' acting vice-captain, Sue Lampey, organised a fish and chip supper to mark the end of the Friday evening Umbrella for the season.

It was hoped to present the winner of this competition, Mike Turff, with his trophy, but he was unfortunately unable to come, but Krispies' fish and chips, were, as usual, delicious. Debbie Cole arranged a tea party for all those playing in the ladies' leagues, somewhere near 40 ladies.After a cream tea and cakes, captain Lyn Eveleigh presented the winners of the internal triples league with a trophy and flowers, certificates and book marks in recognition of their success.

The winning team was led by Jude Latta and included Glynis Byrn, Angela Denner, Myra Furminger, Carol Hyett, Sue Long and Rosemary Reddaway. The afternoon was also a celebration for the improvement made this year in the external ladies' Over-50s League. After a couple of years bumping along the bottom of the league, Madeira has risen to third or fourth place, although final results aren't in yet.