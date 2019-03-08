Madeira bowlers ending indoor campaign in good form

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There were mixed fortunes for Madeira men against a vice-president’s team drawn from various Devon clubs, writes Jean Healey.

Pete Harvey, Peter Hyett, Alan Porter and Geoff Furminger won well at 25-7, which fortunately cancelled out the opposition’s highest scoring rink.

Danny Doran’s team of Roy Lemin, Roger Davis and Vic Doidge only lost by one after scoring a five on the last end and so the overall score ended with a Madeira win of 64 shots to 62.

Coming to the end of the indoor season, outdoor club Feniton came for a mixed indoor game, but lost badly to three successful Madeira rinks. Ian Munro, with Margaret Humphrey, Dennis Huntley, Lin Halpin, had the highest win by often scoring in multiples of four and five!

In the final match against Sidmouth (who do have indoor rinks), men’s triples resulted in good wins for Madeira on two rinks, but a loss on the other.

Alan Halpin, Andy Lock, Mike Holmes won well, scoring a six and a five towards the end.

Bob Finch, Alan Porter and Roger Davis had the best score, although incorporating two dead ends (when the jack is sent out of the rink), and the final score was 66-40 for Madeira.

Finally, in a mixed match against Bovey Tracey, Janine Orchard, Margaret Mahon, Keith Prew and Gordon Medlock won by 12, mostly scored on the last four ends, and Angela Denner, Andy Lock, Mike Holmes and Penny Preece, won by 10, having been ahead for most of the game.

David Bagnall, with Colin Hughes, Mavis Prew and Joan Mansell, were 15 ahead at one stage, but the opposition almost caught up, final score of 21-19. Overall, a good win for Madeira again at 69-44.

The club’s indoor competition finals are next weekend as thoughts turn to playing outdoors again and the club is buzzing with planning meetings, match availability sheets appearing on notice boards, and work taking place outdoors on the greens, gardens, and surrounds, all carried out by volunteers.

The Open Day will be held on Saturday, April 27, when members and coaches look forward to meeting potential new members between 10am and 3pm, when a warm welcome awaits.