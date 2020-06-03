Advanced search

Madeira bowlers display ‘green fingered skills’ as they take up the Chelsea Challenge

PUBLISHED: 09:01 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:01 03 June 2020

The Madeira Bowls Club 'Chelsea Flowe Show Challenge' and the 'Best in Show' winner, the floral display at the club. Picture: JUDE LATTA

The Madeira Bowls Club 'Chelsea Flowe Show Challenge' and the 'Best in Show' winner, the floral display at the club. Picture: JUDE LATTA

Although Madeira bowlers are not yet rolling up on the greens at the club, they are not letting the grass grow under their feet, writes Jude Latta.

One of the Gold Medal winners at the Madeira Bowls Club's Chelsea Garden Show Challenge. Picture SUE BURROne of the Gold Medal winners at the Madeira Bowls Club's Chelsea Garden Show Challenge. Picture SUE BURR

Indeed, the intrepid bowlers are exercising their green-finger skills instead!

With the Royal Horticultural Show at Chelsea becoming a virtual show this year, Madeira bowlers were tasked with providing photographs of their own gardens to be judged in the club’s very own ‘Chelsea Flower Show’.

It was quite an ask, since our entrants hadn’t had several months to prepare; they were only given a week in which to send in their entries.

But they took on the challenge enthusiastically and the results were marvellous.

One of the Gold Medal winners at the Madeira Bowls Club's Chelsea Garden Show Challenge. Picture MARGARET HUMPHREYOne of the Gold Medal winners at the Madeira Bowls Club's Chelsea Garden Show Challenge. Picture MARGARET HUMPHREY

A few of the Gold Awards are shown here in support of this article. Who won ‘Best In Show’? Well, that would have to be the entry of Madeira’s very own garden! Well done, everyone who took part.

One of the Gold Medal winners at the Madeira Bowls Club's Chelsea Garden Show Challenge. Picture: PETE HYATTOne of the Gold Medal winners at the Madeira Bowls Club's Chelsea Garden Show Challenge. Picture: PETE HYATT

