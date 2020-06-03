Madeira bowlers display ‘green fingered skills’ as they take up the Chelsea Challenge

Although Madeira bowlers are not yet rolling up on the greens at the club, they are not letting the grass grow under their feet, writes Jude Latta.

Indeed, the intrepid bowlers are exercising their green-finger skills instead!

With the Royal Horticultural Show at Chelsea becoming a virtual show this year, Madeira bowlers were tasked with providing photographs of their own gardens to be judged in the club’s very own ‘Chelsea Flower Show’.

It was quite an ask, since our entrants hadn’t had several months to prepare; they were only given a week in which to send in their entries.

But they took on the challenge enthusiastically and the results were marvellous.

A few of the Gold Awards are shown here in support of this article. Who won ‘Best In Show’? Well, that would have to be the entry of Madeira’s very own garden! Well done, everyone who took part.

