Madeira bowlers bringing another wonderful outdoor season to a close

Madeira ladies in mufti - members who played in the internal and external triples leagues with Captain Lyn Eveleigh (far right). Picture: MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

We're into the last week of term at Madeira, but still have been busy with several home friendlies and, given the weather, bowling at the end of this outdoor season is an absolute pleasure, writes Jenny Smith.

Denmead, the last touring team of the season, brought 10 mixed rinks to Madeira as part of their South Devon tour based on Torquay.

It was a most enjoyable afternoon and the closest of games overall with a three-shot win for the tourists, although the home team won on six rinks.

The most impressive win of the day for Madeira was Janine Orchard playing with Christine Macaulay and Pat Boman with 23 shots to six.

Last Friday, president Gordon Leaman brought six rinks from Sussex County BA as part of his tour for a men-only game.

The team from Sussex were on form winning the day by 138 shots to 107, although the best shot difference of the day went to Madeira. Bob Walker, playing with John Spearing, Keith Weeks and Michael Boman, won their game by plus 13 shots.

On the same day, nine ladies set off for Shaldon to play three triples games to good effect, despite some of them enjoying a pub lunch overlooking the Shaldon green before the game.

Madeira won on two rinks and drew the third for an excellent overall win of 51 shots to 39.

The best result for Madeira was achieved by Carole Worth and her team of Mary Solway and Jude Latta who won by a comfortable margin of 18 shots to 9.

The men's internal Tuesday/Thursday League was won by Roger Packer and his team of Bob Pemberton, Ian Healey, John Dearing, David Bromage and Geoff Furminger, who won by winning 16 games, losing just eight and achieving an impressive 32 points.

The final results of the club teams playing in the men's Over-60s League are not yet in, but Madeira men finished fourth out of the eight teams which comprise the EDL division they played in.

The men's section has also enoyed a very good year and amongst the highlights has been reaching the semi-final in both the Top Club and County Trophy competitions, although they were disappointed to lose those to Pennycross and Shaldon respectively.