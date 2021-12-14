Madeira bowlers bid a sad farewell to Bob Burch

The news of the death of Bob Burch has saddened all of the many Madeira members who knew him.

Bob had been a bowler in the South West for over 65 years and at Madeira since 1977.

During his time at Madeira, he was a driving force towards the establishment of Indoor Bowling in Exmouth, and he held many offices within the Club, including Chairman, Indoors and Out, and Club President.

In 2010, he was awarded a Certificate of Merit by Bowls England for outstanding service to the sport – service which included qualifying as a National Umpire.

His record of achievement on the green was impressive – he represented England 12 times, played in the Middleton Cup for Devon and Cornwall, was the British Isles Police Singles Champion in 1976 and won numerous titles at Club and County level. He will be fondly remembered at Madeira as a calm, courteous and considerate gentleman.

Last Monday evening, Madeira was delighted to welcome a group of 11 ExBud Explorer Scouts who, with their Scout Leaders Kate and Caryna, wanted to try their hand at Bowls.

There were plenty of Madeira’s past Captains on hand to help them on their way but some people are just naturally good at bowls and so it was the Explorer Scouts with one rink (which included Caryna), achieving 4 touchers on their last end! All those taking part enjoyed the evening and when they left, they were already planning to return in 2022.

Madeira ladies representative teams have had an excellent week, winning a hat trick of games over three days. They had a strong win in the Foxlands League against Dawlish, winning all rinks at home and away by 106 shots to 52.

There followed a closer encounter in the National two-rink Mason Trophy. Both teams won at home but Madeira had the better margin to win overall by 34 shots to 26, the next round to be played against Isca early in the New Year.

There was another excellent 98 shots to 68 win in the National Yetton Plate against Newquay. Madeira’s two home rinks had impressive wins and those who travelled to Newquay played their part, winning one rink and losing narrowly the other, but collectively only conceding three shots.

There have been a few mixed friendly triples fixtures at Madeira over the past couple of weeks. The home team had a tough time against Honiton, their best result being a 13 all draw from Captain Graham Cottey’s team, including Carolyn Parker and Vice Captain Mike Norman. The overall winning score for Honiton was 58 shots to 40.

It’s all swings and roundabouts and the home team had a solid win against Topsham of 60 shots to 41. Madeira had two winning rinks and again Captain Graham led from the front with his team, including Sue Long and Graham Ellis, achieving the best winning score of plus 13 shots.

Three triples came from Sidmouth and all enjoyed a game in which the home team won two games and overall by 57 shots to 42 helped by Vic Doidge and his team of Margaret Mahon and Jude Latta, who did well to win their game by 28 shots to 10.

There was a warm welcome for the Bridport team who travelled to Exmouth for a closely contested game. The home team won on two rinks and overall by just five shots. Captain Graham Cottey led from the front and, when playing with Sue Lampey and Steve Stott, they achieved the best shot difference of the day of plus 6 shots.

Jean Rainton and Penny Preece are having a good season. Having won through so far in County and National Pairs, they have now had a strong start in the National Triples, with Janet Grundy joining them, when they won their first round against a strong Sidmouth team by 21 shots to 8. Hopefully, onwards and upwards.

ExBud Explorer Scouts try their hand at bowling at Madeira BC - Credit: Madeira Bowls



