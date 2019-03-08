Madeira bowlers beaten in annual meeting with Winscombe

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5264. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There have been a few friendly fixtures for Madeira of late, writes Jenny Smith.

In a men's triples meeting against visiting Chardstock, Madeira did well to win three of the four games. However, it was a close call overall as, at the end of play, Madeira had won by a single shot!

Charles Darke, playing with Mike Ball and John Bellamy achieved the highest home shot difference of plus eight.

Madeira welcomed five mixed rinks from Tavistock Sir Francis Drake for another enjoyable and close game. The home team won by 95 shots to 89, winning three games and drawing another.

They were all close games, but Graham Ellis skipped his team of Myra Furminger, Kevin McLean and Joan Brinkworth to the best performance for the home team.

The annual match against Winscombe (Somerset) was held this year away at Winscombe.

A men's triples match for the Inkstand Trophy started in 1951 and, to date, Winscombe have won it 34 times, and Madeira 35 times.

This year Winscombe were clear winners by 133 shots to 93, winning four of the rinks with another drawn.

The only winning rink for Madeira, at 18-12, was Peter Hyett, Derek Dommett skipped by Geoff Furminger. Madeira look forward to greeting them in Exmouth next year.