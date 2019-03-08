Madeira bowlers a little 'too friendly' to visiting Belmont

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira hosted a friendly match against Belmont and, as it turned out, were a little 'too friendly' by lending them two players and losing all four rinks, writes Jean Healey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For a fixture against Honiton unfortunately other commitments meant neither club could field three ladies triples but were happy to play two rinks of four.

It was a glorious afternoon, their green was running beautifully, two Honiton gentlemen served tea, giving a lovely friendly match played in good spirit, made even better by a Madeira win on both rinks, total 38-24.

Pat Boman, Jude Latta, Carole Worth and Myra Furminger won 21-11 and it was so good to be able to welcome Carole back after a severe hand injury in February.

In the Ladies Over-50s League, a long drive to Morchard Bishop was worthwhile with Ann Doidge, Lyn Hambly and last minute sub Jean Bagnall winning 24-8, and Jean Healey, Maureen Willis, and Sue Burr clinging on to a one shot lead, which meant a welcome points maximum.

For the ladies Interclub competition this season, two teams are entered, 'A' and 'B' playing on neutral greens and the first matches showed success for both teams.

Madeira 'A' played against Torquay 'B' at Dawlish Marina, where they won handsomely with an overall score from two rinks of 50-16.

Madeira 'B' played against Dawlish Marina at Exonia, where they also had a good win on one rink, just losing on the other, but an overall score of 42-30 puts them through to the next round.

Madeira men played at Ottery St Mary in the County Top Club with Jim Wherlock and Cliff Skinner winning the two-wood and four-wood matches respectively.

With the rink consisting of Andy Lock, Ken Roberts, Ian Thomson and Bob Walker also winning this gave victory to Madeira.

On the same Thursday evening, Madeira turned out four rinks in the Exeter and District League against Pinces Gardens, with two rinks narrowly losing and one winning rink; that the one of Robert Berry, Brian Poulter, Chris Reed and David Macaulay. The final score was 84-72 in favour of the Exeter team.

County competitions are now well under way and, in the men's Section Three Pairs, held at Madeira, Peter Harvey and David Macaulay won through several rounds, finally beating a Sidmouth pair 20-16, which means they are through to the last 16 which will be contested at Bitton Park in July.