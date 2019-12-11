Madeira bowler Mark Perrott selected for Devon's Liberty Cup meeting with Cornwall

Bowls Archant

Madeira bowler Mark Perrott has been selected to play for Devon in the prestigious Liberty Cup meeting with Cornwall this coming Saturday (December 14), writes Jean Healey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There's further news on Madeira players being selected for Devon teams, four selected for the six rink Atherley Trophy match against Somerset.

Jan Roberts, Chris Macaulay, Deirdre Norman and Janine Orchard are looking forward to the challenge.

There was a friendly match played last week against Taunton Deane and it saw two of the three Madeira rinks enjoy success.

The top rink honours went to Jenny Smith (skip), Caroline Parker, Chris Price, and David Mansell, who served up a 27-16 win. The lone losing rink went down by just five shots, this after a terrific comeback towards the end of their game. It all meant that, at the end of the game, Madeira were 65-63 winners.

In the one other match played, a meeting with a strong triples side from Isca, all three Madeira triples were unable to score well, losing overall by a substantial margin.