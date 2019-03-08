Madeira book two places in the last 16 of the Bowls Devon ladies major triples.

The Madeira B team at Budleigh where they secured a Grace Matthews Top Club first round win. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB Archant

It's been another week in which county and club competitions predominated and the weather tried its best to scupper the friendlies, writes Jenny Smith.

The Madeira four of Deirdre Norman, Richard Prince, Alan and Lin Halpin, who were the runners-up in the Tavistock Sir Francis Drake Bowls Club's Mixed Fours tournament. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

However, Madeira was pleased to welcome Devon Masonic and their captain Keith Young who brought bowlers from all corners of Devon for a Sunday fixture.

Madeira won three of the four triples, but the overall score was a close 59 shots to 52. Madeira captain, Danny Doran, playing with Sandy Cox and Mike Ball, achieved the highest shot difference of plus 11.

Four rinks came from Seaton for what turned out to be a most enjoyable Thursday afternoon.

Seaton are always a challenge to play so the home team were delighted with their four rinks success and an overall 11-57 win. There was a tie for 'home team of the match' as both Pat Boman and Angela Denner's teams won by impressive scores of plus 20.

Deirdre Norman, Richard Prince playing with Alan and Lin Halpin travelled to Tavistock last Sunday to play in the Sir Francis Drake BC Invitation Mixed Fours tournament. They did very well and got to the final in which they were edged out by Bere Alston.

Two teams have done well to reach the last 16 of Bowls Devon ladies major triples.

Sue Harriott skipped Christine Macaulay and Nicky Fiddimore to win away against Seaton thanks to a 22-14 final score and Jacky Howle, playing with Jan Roberts and Janine Orchard, did similarly well in an away round against Feniton, winning 17-7. Both teams will be playing their next rounds at Newton Abbot on July 1.

Madeira ladies B were pleased to win their first round in the Grace Mathews Top Club. In a Monday away game at Budleigh Salterton, the team won three of the five disciplines. All three games were closely fought, so it could have been either team's day.

Mary Ann Dowrick did well to win the four-wood singles, 21-19. Angela Denner and Janet Grundy took the pairs by a margin of two shots and the triples match was even closer with Sandie Cox, Myra Furminger and Jean Healey winning by the smallest possible margin - a single shot!

The next challenging round will be away against Seaton on June 29.