Madeira A exit TopClub competition at hands of Seaton

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Madeira had a quiet week in regard to friendly matches with two games played, writes Mary Ann Dowrick.

Five triples travelled to North Tawton where they received not just a warm welcome, but a roasting!

Indeed, a determined North Tawton swept four of the five rinks and it was only the play from the trio of Vic Doidge, Jean Bagnall and Jean Healey, that saved the whitewash, as they held firm to win their rink 17-10.

Normal service was resumed the following day when Madeira hosted neighbours from across the water, Babbacombe.

Madeira held sway on four of the six rinks to run out overall winners by 111 shots to 95.

The top rink for Madeira was the one skipped by Keith Week's with captain Danny Doran, Margaret Mahon and Sue Lampey.

The first round of The Grace Mathews Topclub was played last Wednesday. However, on the day, Madeira 'A' could not match the ladies from Seaton on the day and conceded when the visitors took three of five rinks for the victory.

It will now be up to the Madeira 'B' team to keep the flag flying when they meet Budleigh Salterton on June 3, at Budleigh

Preliminary rounds of several county and club competitions commenced this week - as the games progress you will read all about them here!