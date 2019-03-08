Advanced search

Lympstone Tennis Club junior programme success

PUBLISHED: 19:16 23 July 2019

Archant

This summer 32 juniors took part in what was an eight-week coaching programme with Lympstone Tennis Club (LTC) juniors coach Tom Kinch, writes Jenni Gates.

Tom was delighted with the great play and developments over the course of the programme, and found it a hard job to select most improved junior for each section.

After much deliberation the winners were; Edward Mullen, Hollie Young, Sebastian Richardson and Arabella, who each received a trophy for their achievement.

This year has also seen the first year the tennis club has had the Jackie Clarke Memorial Cup.

Jackie Clarke was one of the founding members of LTC. In her memory the club felt it would be fitting to annually recognise and award a young player, new to the game, as Jackie was all for encouraging the love of tennis for all.

The well-deserving winner of the Jackie Clarke Memorial Cup for most improved junior is Hollie Young.

Due to the popularity of the juniors summer programme, LTC are offering an Autumn programme with Tom Kinch. Please see the club website at www.lympstonetc.co.uk for details.

