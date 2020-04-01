Lympstone Karate Clyv students working online during Covid-19 crisis

Lympstone Karate Club members in Exeter at the kyu grading.

News from the Lympstone Karate Club

Lympstone Karate Club chief instructor Sensei Marianne Fox setting up an online session.

In early March a number of Lympstone Karate students travelled to Exeter to take part in kyu (coloured belt) gradings in the company of chief instructor of the KUGB(Karate Union of Great Britain) Andy Sherry 9th Dan.

After a two-our training lesson, the following students graded and were awarded their next belts:

Charlene 9th kyu (orange belt)

One set of family members taking part in the Lympstone Karate Club online training sessions.

Claire 8th kyu (red belt)

Ciaran 8th kyu (red belt)

Josh 5th kyu (purple belt)

Bernie (brother from another dojo) 3rd kyu (brown belt)

Lympstone Karate Club Sensei Marriane Fox with 'Yearbeard'.

Alex R 1st kyu (brown 2 white stripes)

Jake 1st kyu (brown 2 white stripes)

A few days later the club had a visit from a family member of one of the students who spoke of his campaign to raise awareness for MS by growing his beard for a year.

The Lympstone Karate Club members on their visit to Abingdon, Oxfordshire.

It proved to be an inspirational talk and you can read more about this at Facebook.com/Yearbeard/.

Lynmpstone Karate Club, which regulary supports charity, raised £90 for the bear growing cause on the night.

There were also a number of students that travelled up to Oxfordshire to train with Abingdon-based Andy Sherry 9th Dan and Bob Rhodes 8th Dan.

Like all sports, due to the Covid-19 crisis, Lympstone Karate Club has been forced to suspend all activities. However, that does not mean students are losing any sort of focus for all training has now gone online!

Thanks to the wonder of modern technology, students are able to practise karate in their homes under normal instruction from chief instructor, Sensei Marianne Fox.

When this current crisis is over, Lympstone Karate Club will resume normal service and that means club lessons on Tuesday evenings from 6.30pm to 7.45pm and on Saturday mornings from 9.30am to 10.45am.

The first lesson is always free and then there is a charge of £4 per person.

Family discounts are available as well as discounts for the more lessons you do in a week.

Sensei Marianne Fox says: “We do our best to enforce a strong family atmosphere, the karate lessons aren’t easy and we all train extremely hard as my view is to prepare students physically, emotionally and mentally for life, not just karate. At Lympstone Karate Club we like to work hard and play harder.”

You can find out more about all things Lympstone Karate Club at www.lympstonekarate.com and Sensei Marianne Fox can be contacted by email at marianne.fox@sky.com