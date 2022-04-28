News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Lympstone and Brixington show their Ukraine support through football

Logo Icon

Paul Cameron

Published: 8:19 AM April 28, 2022
Lympstone v Brixington friendly

Lympstone v Brixington friendly - Credit: Paul Cameron

Lympstone Under-12s hosted Brixington Blues in a terrific friendly at Cliff Hill, with the colours on display combining beautifully in support for the people of Ukraine. 

This had been highly anticipated as many of the players know each other and were looking to see who would get bragging rights. The tone for this match was set when both teams combined in a show of solidarity with Ukraine by posing for a pre-match photo. 

The game didn't disappoint, as both teams gave it their all. Lympstone enjoyed the best of the early exchanges and came close when a shot from distance hit the crossbar.  

Brixington grew into the game and, as Lympstone had the better of the first half, Brixington were the stronger side after the break, coming close on a couple of occasions. In the end, a draw was a fair result from a game played in a great spirit.   

Football
Lympstone News

