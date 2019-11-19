Lympstone ABCs Louis Silk all set for Sunday Showdown in Bristol

Lympstone ABCs Louis Silk who has a big semi-final fight this coming Sunday (November 24) in Bristol.

Lympstone ABC members have been busy at various shows in recent weeks.

Lympstone ABCs Jack Silk with his opponent after his victory on the bill at Taunton ABC.

Jack Silk, Stuart Inwood and Max Wilkinson were all in action at Taunton-based Blue Flame ABC.

The first of the trio into the ring was Wilkinson, making his debut in terms of a skills bout and he performed well. Next into the ring was Inwood, who put in a great performance, but was edged out by a split decision in favour of his opponent. The final one of the trio into action was Jack Silk, who boxed his way to a unanimous win as a result of his composed display.

While the trio were in Taunton action, club Tommy Evans travelled to North Devon to compete on the Bideford ABC show. Evans was faced with a step up in class that saw him box a more experienced boxer from Intense ABC, but he dug deep and walked away with a well deserved win.

Meanwhile, Louis Silk travelled to Trowbridge, Wiltshire to compete in the NAGBC Championships for the Western Counties title.

Lympstone ABC boxer Tommy Evans.

Up against Jack Venton of Barton Hill ABC, Silk boxed superbly to land a unanimous verdict, bag the title and book a berth in the quarter-finals which took place last Saturday in Port Talbot, Wales.

On Saturday night, Silk boxed Ashton Waterhouse from Trelwis ABC in the quarter-final and he was again in fine form as he served up a controlled performance to secure another unanimous win and that booked him a place in the semi-final which is set to be held in Bristol this coming Sunday (November 24).

Also in action last weekend was Lympstone ABC junior Calum Cowell, who got into the ring with Torbay ABCs Leroy Alfred on the bill of the Exmouth ABC show. In what was a 'scrappy' affair, Cowell lost to a unanimous decision, but will no doubt have learnt a great deal from the experience that will stand him in good stead going forward.