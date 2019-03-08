Lympstone ABC show hailed a 'huge success'

Lympstone ABC's Jack Silk in action. Picture: JO TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Lympstone ABC's first home show of the season proved to be an exhilarating night with 16 quality bouts that took place before a sell-out attendance that created a very special atmosphere on the night.

Lympstone ABC's Tommy Evans in action. Picture: JO TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Lympstone ABC's Tommy Evans in action. Picture: JO TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Boxers travelled from all over the country to compete and there were some impressive

performances.

Amongst the juniors there were wins by Lauryn Hitchcock, Bayley Barnes and

Louis Silk, with the latter also picking up the award of 'Best Boxer of the night' with an impressive display of boxing against the current Welsh number one!

Lympstone ABC's Louis Silk in action. Picture: JO TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Lympstone ABC's Louis Silk in action. Picture: JO TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

The seniors also put on an awesome display with Lympstone boxers landing success in four out of the five bouts they contested.

Lewis Shaw, Dan Ward and Jack Silk were all awarded winners and 'the 'Bout of the Night' honour went to Jack Silk who featured in the 'bill topping' bout against Finchley boxer Fawad Noor.

All the boxers that competed showed courage, heart and determination and can be proud of their performances.

A big thank you goes to all the volunteers for making the evening a great one and a special mention to Jo Taylor Photography for giving up her time to take some amazing photos on the night.

Lympstone ABC's Lauryn Hitchcock in action. Picture: JO TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Lympstone ABC's Lauryn Hitchcock in action. Picture: JO TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

For anyone interested in taking up the sport, Lympstone ABC trains both juniors and seniors each Monday and Wednesday with the juniors' from 6pm to 7pm and the seniors' from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Lympstone ABC are also always on the lookout for new coaches and anyone interested can find out all the contact details on the clubs Facebook page.