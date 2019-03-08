Advanced search

Lympstone ABC hosting home bill at Exmouth Pavilions this Saturday night

PUBLISHED: 19:40 08 May 2019

Louis Silk is in action at the Lympstone ABC home show taking place at Exmouth Pavilion this Saturday (May 11). Picture LYMPSTONE ABC.

Louis Silk is in action at the Lympstone ABC home show taking place at Exmouth Pavilion this Saturday (May 11). Picture LYMPSTONE ABC.

Lympstone ABC's Jack Silk travelled to Bridgwater last Saturday to compete against J Demery from Downend ABC.

Kyron Coulson is in action at the Lympstone ABC home show taking place at Exmouth Pavilion this Saturday (May 11). Picture LYMPSTONE ABC.

Silk started well with a strong jab frustrating the Downend boxer by stopping him from coming forward. Midway through the first round Silk was pressured by Demery, but managed to move off and came back with a strong rear hand which saw the Downend boxer drop to the canvas and receive a standing count.

Just before the bell Silk drove a chopping right hand which dropped his opponent again but this time he escaped a standing count as the ref classed it as a slip.

The second and third round saw Silk control the pace well continuing with controlled

boxing and was ultimately awarded the win.

Another of Lympstone ABC's senior boxers Kyron Coulson travelled to Devonport ABC for a return bout with Danny Quinn from Devonport. Kyron boxed well from the off and to instruction. He had a strong first and third round delivering strong straight shots and a good high guard. He pressured Quinn and was able to push him back and his coach felt he had done enough to get the win, but unfortunately the judges thought otherwise and the decision was given to the Devonport boxer.

Lympstone ABC are in local action this coming Saturday (May 11) when they host their own show at Exmouth Pavilion. Tickets for Saturday night are available now from Autosave, Exmouth.

