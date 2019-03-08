Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Lympstone ABC boxers impress over a busy March weekend

PUBLISHED: 12:50 30 March 2019

Lympstone ABCs Mertys Rowan. Picture LYMPSTONE ABC

Lympstone ABCs Mertys Rowan. Picture LYMPSTONE ABC

Archant

The penultimate weekend of March was another busy one for Lympstone ABC with boxers competing in Poole and Torrington.

Lympstone ABCs Ben Turner. Picture LYMPSTONE ABCLympstone ABCs Ben Turner. Picture LYMPSTONE ABC

First up, on a Friday evening bill at Poole ABC, Ben Turner, 56kg, took on a home talent.

Turner, who had looked particularly impressive in the warm-up, was swiftly into his stride as he threw some good long shots, stayed on the move and boxed with a terrific counter attack approach. The frenetic start to the bout led to his opponent being given a standing count in the first 30 seconds! Ben then immediately went back to work with long clear shots, which left the match referee with no other choice than to stop the bout early in the first round resulting in a deserved win.

This was certainly an impressive outing for Ben who was making his first appearance in the ring for 12 months.

The following night the action switched to Torrington ABC where two Lympstone boxers were on the bill.

Lympstone ABC junior Cody Glanville after his impressive show at Torrington. Picture LYMSTONE ABCLympstone ABC junior Cody Glanville after his impressive show at Torrington. Picture LYMSTONE ABC

First into the ring was junior Cody Glanville in his first skills bout. He was paired against a slightly bigger lad and started tentatively, but after a bit of advise from his corner he came

back strongly in the second and third round and, at the final bell, his coaches were clearly very proud of his overall performance.

Also in action was one of Lympstone ABCs senior boxers, Mertys Rowan, 64kg, who was competing in the Elite National Championships in the Three Counties round. Though up against a vastly more experienced boxer, Rowan showed great spirit and determination and gave as good as he got, but unfortunately just fell short to lose to a unanimous decision over the three rounds of boxing.

Most Read

Council red tape means no more marquee outside Exmouth gastropub - without applying for a road closure

George Nightingale outside Spoken on the Strand gardens. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth woman said she believed she would die after being ‘strangled in her sleep’ by home intruder

Jenny Rustell, who said she woke up in her Exmouth home to being strangled by an unknown assailant. Picture: Jenny Rustell

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

E-fit released after woman reports intruder in Exmouth home

Devon and Cornwall Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted assault. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Most Read

Council red tape means no more marquee outside Exmouth gastropub - without applying for a road closure

George Nightingale outside Spoken on the Strand gardens. Ref exe 17-16SH 2276. Picture: Simon Horn.

Exmouth woman said she believed she would die after being ‘strangled in her sleep’ by home intruder

Jenny Rustell, who said she woke up in her Exmouth home to being strangled by an unknown assailant. Picture: Jenny Rustell

Missing 12-year-old from Exmouth has been found, police say

Man taken to hospital after lorry overturns

Police slow sign

E-fit released after woman reports intruder in Exmouth home

Devon and Cornwall Police have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted assault. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lympstone ABC boxers impress over a busy March weekend

Lympstone ABCs Mertys Rowan. Picture LYMPSTONE ABC

There are 100 properties in East Devon owned by tax haven companies

There are 100 properties in East Devon owned by tax haven companies. Picture: Radar

Jazz festival makes a comeback in Budleigh Salterton

Patrick Brandon is looking to bring a jazz festival back to Budleigh. Picture: Contributed

Spring flowers survive winter blasts for Otterton Garden Show

The Otterton Spring Show, L-R Geoff Porter, Angela Marshall, Ros Pusey, and Sharon Young. Picture: Iain Ure

Adding a twist of lime and lemongrass with this muffin recipe - treat you mum on Mothering Sunday

Lime and Lemongrass Muffins
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists