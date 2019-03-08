Lympstone ABC boxers impress over a busy March weekend

The penultimate weekend of March was another busy one for Lympstone ABC with boxers competing in Poole and Torrington.

First up, on a Friday evening bill at Poole ABC, Ben Turner, 56kg, took on a home talent.

Turner, who had looked particularly impressive in the warm-up, was swiftly into his stride as he threw some good long shots, stayed on the move and boxed with a terrific counter attack approach. The frenetic start to the bout led to his opponent being given a standing count in the first 30 seconds! Ben then immediately went back to work with long clear shots, which left the match referee with no other choice than to stop the bout early in the first round resulting in a deserved win.

This was certainly an impressive outing for Ben who was making his first appearance in the ring for 12 months.

The following night the action switched to Torrington ABC where two Lympstone boxers were on the bill.

First into the ring was junior Cody Glanville in his first skills bout. He was paired against a slightly bigger lad and started tentatively, but after a bit of advise from his corner he came

back strongly in the second and third round and, at the final bell, his coaches were clearly very proud of his overall performance.

Also in action was one of Lympstone ABCs senior boxers, Mertys Rowan, 64kg, who was competing in the Elite National Championships in the Three Counties round. Though up against a vastly more experienced boxer, Rowan showed great spirit and determination and gave as good as he got, but unfortunately just fell short to lose to a unanimous decision over the three rounds of boxing.