Lympstone ABC all set for first show of new season on October 12

Some of the members of Lympstone ABC who hold theif first show of the new season on Saturday week (October 12) at Exmouth Pavilions: brothers Jack and Louis Silk, Tommy Evans, Lewis Shaw, Kyron Coulson, Bayley Barnes, Calum Cowell, Ben Turner, Cody Glanville, Blaine Swallow, Ethan Geary, Henry Butler, Stuart Inwood, Lauryn Hitchcock, Dan Ward (Royal Marine). Picture LYMPSTONE ABC. Archant

Lympstone ABC hosts its first home show of the season at Exmouth Pavilion on the second Saturday of October.

Amongst the visitors on the night will be the famous Finchley Boxing Club who will provide a number of fighters taking on home boxers across 16 bouts.

Finchley ABCs head trainer is Sean Murphy, who was a former coach and indeed, mentor, Anthony Joshua. Derek Chisora is another to come through the ranks at the club so the Londoners attendance promises to be a great asset to the show.

Local boxers have been training hard with Royal Marines who train closely with Lympstone ABC and both will be competing against clubs from all over on what promises to be a great night of boxing.

It promises to be a great night of boxing and tickets, priced at £12 each, are available from Autosave, Exeter Rd, Exmouth. The October 12 show gets underway from 6.30pm.

Lympstone ABC are indebted to Pro Heat, Dave Hooper Electrical, Autosave, Gas Call, Devon Fire Service, Exmouth Tyres, AJ Carpenters, Elizabeth Hair, Quick Engineering, Whitfield's Scrap Merchants and Jigsaw Contruction Servces, all of whom have steped in with support for the opening show.