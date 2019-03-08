Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Lympstone ABC all set for first show of new season on October 12

PUBLISHED: 13:56 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 29 September 2019

Some of the members of Lympstone ABC who hold theif first show of the new season on Saturday week (October 12) at Exmouth Pavilions: brothers Jack and Louis Silk, Tommy Evans, Lewis Shaw, Kyron Coulson, Bayley Barnes, Calum Cowell, Ben Turner, Cody Glanville, Blaine Swallow, Ethan Geary, Henry Butler, Stuart Inwood, Lauryn Hitchcock, Dan Ward (Royal Marine). Picture LYMPSTONE ABC.

Some of the members of Lympstone ABC who hold theif first show of the new season on Saturday week (October 12) at Exmouth Pavilions: brothers Jack and Louis Silk, Tommy Evans, Lewis Shaw, Kyron Coulson, Bayley Barnes, Calum Cowell, Ben Turner, Cody Glanville, Blaine Swallow, Ethan Geary, Henry Butler, Stuart Inwood, Lauryn Hitchcock, Dan Ward (Royal Marine). Picture LYMPSTONE ABC.

Archant

Lympstone ABC hosts its first home show of the season at Exmouth Pavilion on the second Saturday of October.

Amongst the visitors on the night will be the famous Finchley Boxing Club who will provide a number of fighters taking on home boxers across 16 bouts.

Finchley ABCs head trainer is Sean Murphy, who was a former coach and indeed, mentor, Anthony Joshua. Derek Chisora is another to come through the ranks at the club so the Londoners attendance promises to be a great asset to the show.

Local boxers have been training hard with Royal Marines who train closely with Lympstone ABC and both will be competing against clubs from all over on what promises to be a great night of boxing.

It promises to be a great night of boxing and tickets, priced at £12 each, are available from Autosave, Exeter Rd, Exmouth. The October 12 show gets underway from 6.30pm.

Lympstone ABC are indebted to Pro Heat, Dave Hooper Electrical, Autosave, Gas Call, Devon Fire Service, Exmouth Tyres, AJ Carpenters, Elizabeth Hair, Quick Engineering, Whitfield's Scrap Merchants and Jigsaw Contruction Servces, all of whom have steped in with support for the opening show.

Most Read

Train timetable changes – what you need to know

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Carnival cancelled due to weather

Budleigh Salterton carnival is cancelled due to poor weather. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Most Read

Train timetable changes – what you need to know

A busy platform at the Exmouth train station. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exe 0876-48-13SH.

Exmouth nursery rated as ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for not reporting abuse

Exmouth Footnall Club, where the Carousel Nursery is based. Picture: Google

Exmouth couple caught up in Thomas Cook collapse chaos

Natalie and Robert Shaw on holiday in Crete. Picture: Natalie Shaw

Police carry out Exmouth drugs bust: Man arrested

Carnival cancelled due to weather

Budleigh Salterton carnival is cancelled due to poor weather. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lympstone ABC all set for first show of new season on October 12

Some of the members of Lympstone ABC who hold theif first show of the new season on Saturday week (October 12) at Exmouth Pavilions: brothers Jack and Louis Silk, Tommy Evans, Lewis Shaw, Kyron Coulson, Bayley Barnes, Calum Cowell, Ben Turner, Cody Glanville, Blaine Swallow, Ethan Geary, Henry Butler, Stuart Inwood, Lauryn Hitchcock, Dan Ward (Royal Marine). Picture LYMPSTONE ABC.

Exmouth Town youth teams net super support from the Muff Town Casuals

The official handover of the Muff Town casuals fund raising effort to supply medical kits to each of the five Town youth teams. (left to right); Martin Cook, Drew Worthington (U16 manager); Nick James (Under-14 manager) and Adam Fitzgerald (Town supporters and the head chef at the barbecue that took place to raise the funds. Picture ETFC

East Budleigh Chess Club set to fold owing to falling membership numbers

A generic picture

Williams score hat-trick of tries as Withy claim impressive away win

Action from the big win enjoyed by Withycombe at Dartmouth in a Devon One game. Picture: ADAM CURTIS

Free support on offer to fix Freeview interference in Exmouth

Elderly couple watching TV. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists