Lympstone ABC all set for first show of new season on October 12
PUBLISHED: 13:56 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:56 29 September 2019
Archant
Lympstone ABC hosts its first home show of the season at Exmouth Pavilion on the second Saturday of October.
Amongst the visitors on the night will be the famous Finchley Boxing Club who will provide a number of fighters taking on home boxers across 16 bouts.
Finchley ABCs head trainer is Sean Murphy, who was a former coach and indeed, mentor, Anthony Joshua. Derek Chisora is another to come through the ranks at the club so the Londoners attendance promises to be a great asset to the show.
Local boxers have been training hard with Royal Marines who train closely with Lympstone ABC and both will be competing against clubs from all over on what promises to be a great night of boxing.
It promises to be a great night of boxing and tickets, priced at £12 each, are available from Autosave, Exeter Rd, Exmouth. The October 12 show gets underway from 6.30pm.
Lympstone ABC are indebted to Pro Heat, Dave Hooper Electrical, Autosave, Gas Call, Devon Fire Service, Exmouth Tyres, AJ Carpenters, Elizabeth Hair, Quick Engineering, Whitfield's Scrap Merchants and Jigsaw Contruction Servces, all of whom have steped in with support for the opening show.