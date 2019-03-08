Lympstone ABC all set for first home show of the season

Lympstone ABC hosts its first home show of the season next month.

Saturday October 12 is the date for the show which will take place at Exmouth Pavilion.

Amongst the visitors on the night will be the famous Finchley Boxing Club who will provide a number of fighters taking on home boxers across 16 bouts.

Finchley ABCs head trainer is Sean Murphy, who was a former coach and indeed, mentor, Anthony Joshua. Derek Chisora is another to come through the ranks at the club so the Londoners attendance promises to be a great asset to the show.

Local boxers have been training hard with Royal Marines who train closely with Lympstone ABC and both will be competing against clubs from all over on what promises to be a great night of boxing.

It promises to be a great night of boxing and tickets, priced at £12 each, are available from Autosave, Exeter Rd, Exmouth. The October 12 show gets underway from 6.30pm.