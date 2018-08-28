Advanced search

Exmouth Harriers celebrate another terrific year

PUBLISHED: 14:29 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:30 17 December 2018

The Exmouth Harriers Christmas 2018 Awards Evening (left to right) club chairman Anthony Hatchard, Nicola Kelly, Ray Elston, Susan Hill and Rob Ellis. Picture EXMOUTH HARRIERS

The Exmouth Harriers marked the end of a successful 2018 with their annual club awards last Friday, writes Kate Baker.

With a busy year and a growing club, there were plenty of nominations and the winners received their trophies at the GWR club during the annual Christmas party.

Ray Elston won the Male Vet award, having had a fantastic year that included representing England for his age category in the Cross Country in Swansea, where he helped the England M75 team to gain second place.

Nicola Kelly won the award for Female Vet. Alice has had a successful year in various races from the Erme Valley relays to Plymouth Cross Country and was a popular choice for the award.

The Senior Male award went to Rob Ellis, who has had multiple wins this year both on- and off-road, including the Exeter 10k this summer.

Hannah Bown was awarded Senior Female following an impressive year during which she achieved a personal best of 3:10 at Chester Marathon in October.

Finally, the Best Newcomer award went to James Kelly, who has had a terrific first year with the club.

There was also a special mention for Susan Hill, who won the Chairman’s Award after taking over the organisation of the Fulfords Five, which has newly been revamped as the Exmouth Express and takes place in February 2019 (runners can register through the Full On Sport website). The winner of the club London Marathon place this year was Des White.

