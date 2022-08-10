News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Lyme announce programme of racing for Regatta

Author Picture Icon

Tim Herbert

Published: 12:00 AM August 10, 2022
Lyme Regis Regatta

Lyme Regis Regatta - Credit: Lyme Regis Regatta

Regatta week at Lyme Regis continues with the Gig Club regatta on Saturday, August 13. The event has attracted some of the best clubs from across the South West.  

The regatta features 13 races which will take part off the Cob Harbour in Lyme Regis. Lyme Regis Regatta forms part of the Jurassic League and a lot of points are up for grabs in the last event of the season for points scoring.  

The races feature, Men’s and Women’s Master (over 60s), Men’s and Women’s Super-Vets (over 50s), Men’s and Women’s Veterans (over 40s), Open age Men’s and Women’s A, B and C, Mixed Open and Masters teams and Under 16 Youth rowing. 

The full list of teams entering are: Lyme Regis, Bridport, Sidmouth, Exmouth, Weymouth, Portland, Swanage, Poole, Langstone (Hayling Island), Combwich, Appledore, Tamar, Bristol, Barnstable, Boscastle, Ilfracombe, Brixham and Portishead. 

Sailing
Lyme Regis News

