Lye and skipper Buzza see Maer men to superb success at Plymouth

PUBLISHED: 11:28 28 July 2019

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Archant

Exmouth claimed a sixth win of the Tolchards Devon League season, defeating hosts Plymouth by five wickets.

Arguably the Maer men's most important win of the league term, the victory sees them now 29 points clear of second bottom Sandford with five games, and 100 points to play for.

Indeed, it all means that, banking 72 points from the final five games will guarantee the Maer men a place back at the top table of Devon cricket next season.

The win at Plymouth could best be described as a fine 'all-round' effort for everyone involved in the day seemed to play a part.

Losing the toss on a hot sunny day might have been an issue, bit it was not for Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza and his men as they bowled the home side out for 213 in 49.3 overs.

He key wicket of the home side's, Faizan Riaz, went to George Greenway with Ryan Schaufler holding a catch when the talented overseas player was on 79 from 118 balls.

Five of the six bowlers used by Buzza claimed at least one wicket with the honours going to Ben Ellis with 3-27 from a full stint of 10 overs. The other figures were: skipper Andrew Buzza, 2-36 from 8.2; George Greenway, 2-43 from 10; Ryan Schaufler, 1-41 from eight and Sid Fereday, 1-30 from three. The only bowler not to get a wicket had the most economic return as his full shift of 10 overs yielded just 24 runs.

The Exmouth run chase was launched by Richard Baggs and George Greenway, who took the score to 58 before Baggs fell for a 34-ball 41. Ben Ellis joined Greenway and they took the reply to 90 when Ellis was trapped leg before for a 19-ball 26.

Skipper Buzza was next man in, but 12 runs were added when Greenway was run out for 25. That still left the Maer men with work to do, but Buzza was joined by David Lye and the pair doubled the score, taking it to 204 when Buzza was out for his 64-ball 20. The skipper played the perfect 'support6 role' feeding Lye with the strike as he put bat to ball with great effect, rifling 11 fours and thumping three sixes in what was ultimately a match-winning, 63-ball, 79 as Exmouth eased to a five wicket win with almost 13 overs to spare.

On Saturday the Maer men play the first of their final five games when they visit Paignton.

