Looking back on local football in the Devon & Exeter League

On a wet weekend packed with football postponements, the excellent team at the Joma Devon and Exeter Football League decided to do some reminiscing.

“I make no apology for looking back on the many small town and village teams which have competed in the Devon & Exeter & District League over so many years, but no longer have a Saturday-based team,” wrote League Press Officer Collin Goodwin.

“I have not included the many Exeter city teams such as St Marks or Wonford, or the many companies, organisations and businesses such as SWEB, SW Gas, British Rail, and many others which have graced our ranks, this is merely a list of clubs one hopes might arise from the ashes.



“I have also left out variations of some clubs such as Dawlish Villa to name just one, but it is a nostalgic lookback at some of the teams no longer fielding an adult side, although there are a few in the list with youth teams.

Alfington, Ashill Rovers, Black Torrington, Bovey St Johns, Brampford Speke, Branscombe, Bratton Clovelly, Bridford, Broadhembury, Chawleigh, Christow, Chulmleigh, Clyst St George, Clyst Hydon, Colaton Raleigh, Copplestone, Cruwys Morchard, Culmstock, Dalwood, Drewsteignton, Dulverton, Escot Rovers, Exbourne & Jacobstow, Exton, Fordton United, Fluxton, Folly Gate & Inwardleigh, Gittisham United, Halberton, High Bickington, Ide, Kilmington, Littleham, Moretonhampstead, Newton Poppleford, Northlew, Payhembury, Plymtree, Poltimore, Poughill, Puddington, Rewe, Rockbeare Rockets, Sidbury United, Silverton, South Molton, Southleigh Rovers, Spreyton, Stoke Canon, Talaton United, Taw Valley, Upton Pyne, Way Village, West Hill United, Weston, Whimple, Whitestone, Withycombe, Woodbury, Woodbury Salterton, Yeoford.

“On a personal note I can see around 20 teams in this list I have played for or against just in my years, and it seems sad that many of them no longer exist or even have a ground to play on.



“Apologies if Ive missed others and maybe some who are operating in other leagues, but this was my best shot and I am confident it will recall many memories for so many.”

The Joma Devon & Exeter League still provides a platform for grassroot non-League teams with around 4,000 players registered and currently 120 teams over ten divisions.”