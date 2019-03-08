Advanced search

Lomas leads the way in East Devon ladies May Medal

PUBLISHED: 13:17 28 May 2019

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5401. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Peggy Lomas was the winner of a close fought ladies May medal competition at East Devon Golf Club, writes Helen Chivers.

Lomas, Sue Fowler and Emily Morey all scored one under par rounds of nett 73, with Peggy ultimately taking top spot on countback.

Peggy was two shots clear at the top of Bronze division with Sue Owen-Pawson in second place with her nett 75.

Margaret Webb was a shot further back in third on nett 76, while Barbara Middleditch took fourth place on countback from Heather Coles as they both recorded rounds of nett 79.

Sue took top spot in Silver division on countback from Emily and countback was needed to separate the following three players as well. Leslie Dawson took third place ahead of Sue Burley and Nina Hawkins as they all score nett 76.

