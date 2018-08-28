Lizzie plotting a course to a successful future

Lizzie Mayne, who is Exmouth-based, has set up a business, LMEvents, organising sporting events across the area.

Lizzie explains about the business, saying: “I have always been involved in sports, from tennis and swimming at county or national level when I was younger to netball and triathlon later on. Now, I have two young children, and a dog, so time to dedicate to training is not as easy to come by these days, but I still enjoy both the head space going for a run along the coast, or on the common gives me, alongside the buzz of attending a race.

“On the professional side, I worked for several years organising sporting events at the University of Exeter, for example, starting the first Aquathlon (swim and run) there which then grew into a series run by the Exeter tri club, and running a series of netball tournaments.

She continues: “I then moved to the LED Tennis Centre in Exmouth where I work on arranging and delivering the activities for juniors.

“This career pathway showed me that I love combining my passion for sports with interacting with people, and providing opportunities for both novices and newcomers to achieve something special, and for more seasoned athletes to test themselves.

“Therefore, last year I decided to start trying to organise events myself, first teaming up with a colleague (MCC Promotions) for the Bradleys Exmouth 10km.

“This was such a success, around 500 runners, that it really gave me the confidence and motivation that it was something the local community valued. It gives me the chance to interact with people, and work at doing something I love, while also, hopefully, providing events the local community can ‘own’ and feel proud of.”

In terms of current projects, Lizzie, who is in her first year of business, is trying hard to resist the temptation to go with every exciting idea, but grow things more slowly.

She says: “My focus is on Exmouth and the nearby towns, as I really want to develop events we can feel proud of as local communities.

“We have the Clinic Exmouth Half Marathon on April 28, and the Clinic Maer 10km (on the same day-running side-by-side), where the half marathon course runs from Exmouth seafront, along the Littleham cycle path to Budleigh, then back along the coastal path to Exmouth. The 10km course follows the longer route up to the start of cycle path then curves back to the sea front along Maer Lane.

“I, and the runners I am sure, would love to see the paths lined with local people supporting the event!

“This event is sponsored by the Clinic in Exmouth, and will be marshalled by the air cadets who we will be donating to (the same will happen for a few events later in the year).

“This is followed by a fun, family and team-orientated ‘Farm 4x4’ on July 6 at Lower Halsdon farm. This is a four person relay race, with each person running 4km around the land of the farm.

“I would really like to make this a bit of an event for supporters too, and keep a strong family focus. After this we have Exmouth’s first open water triathlon on September 15, which I am really excited about, and am organising with Wai Ming Loh from Exeter City Triathlon club.

“Using the area in front of the Bumble and Sea cafe as a transition area, competitors will swim 750m, followed by a 20km bike and finishing with a 5km run really showcasing the natural beauty of Exmouth (sea and land-based!).

“The Bradleys 10km will run again, which is super, although I run this working with MCC promotions, so it is not one of ‘my’ events!

“Finally, I am just in the process of setting up a 10km run in Sidmouth, using the Byes and seafront areas, which will be on November 3. At this point my husband asked me to stop! Enough for year one he said!”

Lizzie has been delighted with the local business support she has received so far. She explained saying: “I have several local companies signed up to support our events, alongside the Clinic: Shipshape, Just Purr-fect, Ruby Fury and Action for Life, as well as being supported by LED.”

If you want to get in touch with Lizzie then you can do so via her website which can be found at www.lmeventsuk.org while her email address is lmeventsuk@gmail.com. She also has a Facebook page.

Last, but certainly not least, we asked Lizzie what future plans she has. Is she going to expand her business to other sporting events, to which she replied: “Absolutely! This year, we have our first batch of events in place, but after this has settled, and if things have worked out well, I would like to branch out and basically provide as many opportunities as possible for local people to become active and to attract people from far and wide to enjoy our beautiful landscape!”