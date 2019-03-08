Les Thwaite Trophy win for Maderia and Budleigh men’s hotshot are the highlights of the week

As the indoor season moves into its final weeks, the Budleigh bowlers have one eye on the inviting outside green as it basks in the summery weather and one eye on completing what has been a busy and successful season under cover, writes David Roberts.

With only two mixed friendly matches left to play, the past week has seen the ladies in action against Sidmouth and in a close encounter they just lost out 33-34.

Marion Lacey, Margaret Avery, Bunty Hudson and skip Mo Bond held on to win 18-17, whilst Ann Vincent, Gwen Hurst, Di Lowe and Joan Shaw made a late spirited comeback, but just fell short, losing 17-15.

In a mixed away friendly against Dawlish, there were losses on all three rinks for the Budleigh bowlers.

With Dawlish lending the Budleigh team three of their players to make up the sides, it was the team of John Jasper (Dawlish), Ann Vincent, Mike Shaw and skip Leighton Burston, which put up the strongest performance, losing by just three shots, 16-19, in an overall 38-77 defeat.

There have been two Vice President matches played in the last week and there was an impressive overall 46-29 win for the Budleigh men in the home match with the rink of Tony Lim, Dick Mitchell, Paul Griffin and Peter Burch taking control to take their rink 26-8.

Richard Cooper, Mike Killoran, Gerry Roberts and skip John Dill played well and were unlucky to lose out 20-21.

In the away match against Isca, Richard Cooper, John Dill and Gerry Roberts were in contention to the end, but lost out 14-17.

The Budleigh Evening League, Les Thwaite Trophy final was contested over two triple rinks between the Madeira Robins and Madeira Bluebirds – and what a finish there was!

With a rink win for each team it was the Robins that prevailed by winning on the last end to take the match overall 33-32.

Congratulations, to both teams, and with the Evening League complete the Budleigh Club will be hosting the Presentation Night for the league and trophy competitions on Thursday, April 4.

The Tuesday Triples League moves into its last series of matches with Team Elm odds on favourite to take the title despite a surprise loss to Team Willow 23-13. Team Oak have an outside chance of making a late challenge and this week’s matches will undoubtedly confirm the champions.

Saturday saw an end-of-season match between the ladies and the men over two rinks and there was a 48-29 win for the men, with wins on both rinks.

Tony Lim, David Roberts, Simon Weclawek and Peter Burch were pressed all the way by Gwen Hurst, Anne Clarke, Margaret Avery and Mo Bond but, against the odds, had a ‘hot shot’ final end, registering all eight bowls and winning the rink, 23-16.

Bill Barber, Derek Stanley, Dick Mitchell and Paul Griffin took control of their match half way through to run out 25-13 winners against Ann Vincent, Hilary Medley, Joan Cowing and Di Lowe. All in all, it was a great fun afternoon.